Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County boys and girls teams. Listed state rankings are from MaxPreps.com.

Boys

Arnold (5-11 overall, 2-0 in District 2-5A, No. 70 in 5A)

The Marlins went 1-1 on the week, falling to Bay High 65-33 before bouncing back to beat Wakulla 61-56 at home.

Walker Mathis scored a game-high 23 points in the victory over the War Eagles, the Marlins’ second win in three outings against Wakulla this season.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled to play at Mosley on Tuesday night before playing at Port St. Joe on Thursday and at home for Rutherford on Friday.

Bay (12-5 overall, 5-1 in District 1-4A, No. 26 in 4A)

The Tornadoes went 2-1 on the week with wins of 65-33 over Arnold and 77-41 over North Bay Haven along with a 56-52 road loss to Graceville.

Bay is now 3-2 in games against Bay County opposition this season.

UP NEXT: Bay was scheduled to host Franklin County on Tuesday night and will finish the week with road games against Mosley on Thursday and South Walton on Friday.

Bozeman (3-15 overall, 3-6 in District 4-1A, No. 48 in 1A)

The Bucks went 1-2 on the week with a win over Wewahitchka 46-45 and losses to Franklin County 64-30 and Freeport 74-51.

Devin Embrick scored 13 points in the victory over Wewahitchka, which snapped a nine-game losing skid for the Bucks.

UP NEXT: Bozeman will close out the week with a pair of road games against Liberty County on Thursday and Vernon on Saturday.

Mosley (12-4 overall, 1-0 in District 2-5A, No. 11 in 5A)

Mosley had a perfect 2-0 week with victories of 53-41 over South Walton and 56-44 over Rutherford to run its winning streak to eight games.

Jake Piorkowski and Jerry Peace each scored 10 points to lead the Dolphins in the win over South Walton, while Chris Miller scored 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lift the Dolphins past the Rams.

Mosley is outscoring teams by an average of 14.7 points per game during its current winning streak.

UP NEXT: The Dolphins were scheduled to host Arnold on Tuesday night. Mosley will next be home for Bay on Thursday and on the road against Wakulla on Friday.

North Bay Haven (5-13 overall, 2-8 in District 1-4A, No. 76 in 4A)

The Buccaneers went 1-2 on the week with losses of 60-55 to Walton and 77-41 to Bay High while notching a 49-45 road victory over Rocky Bayou Christian.

Chris Bibbs scored a team-high 19 points in the victory over Rocky Bayou Christian. North Bay Haven is now 0-4 in games against Bay County opposition.

UP NEXT: The Buccaneers will be home for Port St. Joe on Friday and at Ponce De Leon on Saturday.

Rutherford (13-5 overall, 5-0 in District 1-4A, No. 15 in 4A)

The Rams went 1-1 on the week with a 72-25 rout of South Walton and a 56-44 loss to Mosley.

Jermaine Daniels scored 13 points to lead the Rams against the Seahawks, with 12 different players scoring for Rutherford in the game.

The loss to Mosley was the Rams’ first in five matchups with Bay County opponents this season.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to host Walton on Tuesday night before playing at Arnold on Friday.

Girls

Arnold (11-5 overall, 3-0 in District 2-5A, No. 43 in 5A)

The Marlins went 1-2 on the week, beating Rutherford 54-45 and falling to Crestview 35-10 and Bay High 79-3.

Lexy Griffin, Luna Abu-Haniyi, and Karen Jones combined for 50 points in the victory over Rutherford. In the game against the Tornadoes, Arnold was missing several key players who were with the soccer team for its road match on the same day.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled to host Maclay on Tuesday night before finishing the week out with two more home games, first against Lighthouse Christian Academy on Wednesday and South Walton on Friday.

Bay (12-4 overall, 5-2 in District 1-4A, No. 13 in 4A)

The Tornadoes had just one game during the week, winning 79-3 against a short-handed Arnold team at home.

Bay High has now won 11 of its last 12 games after starting the season 1-3. The Tornadoes are also 4-1 on the season against Bay County competition.

UP NEXT: The Tornadoes will be home on Thursday to take on Choctawhatchee before going on the road Friday to face Rutherford. The Rams are the only county team this season to beat Bay.

Bozeman (7-12 overall, 2-5 in District 4-1A, No. 34 in 1A)

The Bucks had a busy week with four games, splitting them with two wins over Wewahitchka 50-32 and Franklin County 44-38 and losses of 50-18 to Chipley and 45-15 to Bethlehem.

Kaylee Jones led Bozeman with 11 points in the win over Wewahitchka, while Abby Stys had a team-high 19 points in the victory over Franklin County.

UP NEXT: Bozeman was scheduled to play at Vernon on Tuesday night before finishing the week out with two more road contests against Liberty County on Thursday and Poplar Springs on Saturday.

Mosley (2-12 overall, 0-2 in District 2-5A, No. 71 in 5A)

The Dolphins had just one game last week, losing on the road to Choctawhatchee 62-30 in their first action in two weeks.

It was the second straight loss for Mosley, which fell to 0-5 in true road games this season.

UP NEXT: Mosley was scheduled to play at Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night before finishing the week with two more road games against Marianna on Thursday and Wakulla on Friday.

North Bay Haven (8-12 overall, 2-5 in District 1-4A, No. 57 in 4A)

The Buccaneers went 1-1 for the week, dropping a district contest to Walton 65-48 before rebounding to rout Rocky Bayou Christian 46-11.

Shanelle Grant scored a team-high 14 points in the victory over Rocky Bayou Christian, which snapped a three-game losing skid for the Buccaneers.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven was scheduled to host Sneads on Tuesday night and will wrap up the week with two more home games against Ponce De Leon on Thursday and Port St. Joe on Friday.

Rutherford (14-5 overall, 5-0 in District 1-4A, No. 26 in 4A)

The Rams went 0-2 on the week with losses of 59-38 at Marianna and 54-45 to Arnold at home.

Rutherford splits its season series with the Bulldogs and fell to 0-2 on the season against the Marlins.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to play at Dothan on Tuesday night and will return home Friday to host Bay High. The Rams will be looking to complete the season sweep over the Tornadoes after beating them 63-59 on Nov. 22.