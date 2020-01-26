Before a packed home crowd Saturday night, the Franklin County Seahawks downed Port St. Joe for the second time this season, tightening up the race for regular season runner-up in the district.

After trailing by six at the half, the Seahawks caught the Tiger Sharks at the start of the third quarter, moved into a six-point lead going into the final quarter, and then held on to win 69-57.

The victory put coach Kam Ashbranner’s Seahawks into a tie for second place in Class 1A District 4, sharing the spot with Port St. Joe and Blountstown, each with three losses. Crossroad Academy, still undefeated, sits atop the standings.

Seahawk scoring was led by senior guard Isaac Robinson, Jr., a recent transfer from Franklin Parish in Winnsboro, Lousiana, who netted 21, going 6 for 9 from the field, hitting his one three-point try, and nailing 6 of 8 free throws,

Close behind was senior forward Ayden Pearson, who was 5 of 9 from the field, 1 for 3 treys, and 7 for 9 at the charity stripe. Sophomore guard Jerymiah Stephens, scored 8, hitting his three-point try, going 1 for 3 from the field, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Eden Brathwaite scored 7, 2 of 8 from the field, and 3 of 9 from the free throw line.

Senior guard Isaiah DeCourcey scored 5, 2 of 3 from the field, 1 of 1 from the free throw line. Sophomore Carter Kembro and senior guard Grady Escobar each scored 4, with Kembro 2 for 3 from the field, and Escobar 4 of 4 from the free throw line.