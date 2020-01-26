After two tough loses this week the Alabama women’s basketball team looks to get its confidence back against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday.

Alabama lost to Tennessee on Monday on a last-second shot and was tripped up by No. 15 Texas A&M after having led most of the second half.

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry emphasized the need for the team to stay confident and keep moving forward.

“We just have to continue to stay consistent with what’s within our control,” Curry said. “We have to stay encouraged and not discouraged. That’s the approach we’ll take and we’ll get ready for Sunday.

“I think we just have to make shots down the stretch. The other team is very good, they just made more shots than we did down the stretch. I think it’s important to just finish games now. We’ve come down to two games that have been decided in the last minute of the game and it’s just important to finish games, Alabama Guard Jordan Lewis says.

Vanderbilt looks to be having a hard time finishing games as well. The Commodores are in the middle of a three-game losing streak with losses to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 21 Arkansas, and No. 9 Mississippi State.

They too are looking for redemption on Sunday. Freshman Guard Koi Love led the team with 19 points and nine rebounds against Mississippi State. She was SEC Freshman of the Week in December.

“There’s a certain game plan we have in place and we have to go out and execute the plan,” Curry said. “Vandy will have its game plan and we know what we have to do to go out and win.”