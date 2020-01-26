Cavaliers players and others around the world reacted on Twitter to news reports of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU

— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.



Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.

— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe

— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Please say its not true, please say its fake news! 😢

— Cedi Osman (@cediosman) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No!

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters... life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family.

— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

NO PLEASE🙏

— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe

— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me...

Will stick with me forever



Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

