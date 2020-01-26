Cavaliers players and others around the world reacted on Twitter to news reports of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.
He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4
Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020
I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020
Please say its not true, please say its fake news! 😢— Cedi Osman (@cediosman) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who spanned a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning in Calabasas. He was 41. https://t.co/Y4KZJXrObL— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters... life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family.— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020
NO PLEASE🙏— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020
All the Lessons
All the Advice
Every word you ever told me...
Will stick with me forever
Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt
BREAKING: NBA legend Kobe Bryant among five people killed in helicopter crash in Southern California. https://t.co/MXXVvX76lu pic.twitter.com/TVicaFIqe9— ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020
No.— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 26, 2020