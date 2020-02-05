The season’s first meeting between Mosley and Rutherford on Jan. 17 in Lynn Haven lived up to the hype, with the top two boys teams in Bay County battling in a playoff-type atmosphere ending in a 56-44 Dolphins victory.

Friday’s rematch comes as the two clubs get set for the actual postseason, with the Rams looking to even the season series on their Senior Night.

“It’s Senior Night, so it’s a buzz (about the game),” Rutherford coach Rhondie Ross said. “The kids are very excited. I think a lot of people are looking forward to it. It should be a really good environment.”

The Rams led by as much as five points in the third quarter of the first matchup before the Dolphins took over in the fourth, outscoring Rutherford 23-11 thanks to eight points and a pair of clutch 3-pointers by Chris Miller.

That was the eighth straight win for the Dolphins, who have since won five more and haven’t lost since falling to Rain (Ala.) 57-53 on Dec. 21.

Mosley coach Michael Memmen said the streak has been a topic of conversion among his players, though he is working to keep them focused on the bigger picture.

“The kids talk about it a little, but it’s not about what you’ve done, it’s what you’re gonna do next,” he said. “We can’t worry about what we’ve done in the past. We’re moving forward.

“We know how difficult a road it is for us this week and next week with districts and hopefully the playoffs. The streak is what it is, but the good thing is we’re seeing growth with the team. The kids are still coming in and working hard and competing, which is a good sign for us going forward.”

Ross said he hasn’t been surprised by the Dolphins’ success this year in spite of their lack of size.

It’s an advantage that Rutherford has on them but wasn’t able to exploit in the first meeting of the teams.

“They shoot the ball so well and they’re not gonna beat themselves,” Ross said. “You have to beat them. You have to guard the 3-point line and get back in transition. We have an advantage in size, but they’re really tough and they did a great job being physical and defending the post really well (in the first game).

“Mosley is gonna be at a disadvantage with their size pretty much every night, so they’re used to that. We’ve got to be solid for 32 minutes. I thought the (first) game was about even for 26 minutes or so and they outplayed us the last six minutes of the game. They hit a couple of big shots and we couldn’t score down the stretch.”

Memmen said that while the Dolphins were already winning at the time, the win over the Rams was something of a flash point for his team that the Dolphins have built on since.

“I think that kind of showed our potential at that point. We weren’t playing our best basketball then, but we saw glimpses of what our best basketball can be,” he said. “I hope we’re starting to get there and play our best now.

“We had a really solid week last week. We’re playing hard and not taking many plays off. I hope we can go in there on Friday and match how we played last week and get better. I know it’s gonna be a tough task on their Senior Night. They’re well-coached and they’re gonna play hard. Just as before, their size will be a problem, but our style won out the first time and hopefully it can win out again.”