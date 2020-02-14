The Mosley wrestling team took a ninth place finish at the Clay Rotary Invitational in Green Cove Springs on Saturday.

The Dolphins finished with 98 team points, while the Marlins ended up with 50 points. Fleming Island won the event with 288 points, followed by Charlotte with 17 points and Clay with 175.5 points.

Jaylan Griffin was the top individual finisher for Mosley, taking second at the 138-pound division and earning the Dolphins 24 team points.

Griffin (34-6) won his first two matches by fall, then his next two by decision, before falling to Fleming Island’s Tyler Williams by technical fall in the championship final.

Nick Hejke (52-7) and Logan Gall both took fifth-place finishes for the Dolphins as well in the 132 and 145-pound divisions.

Hejke won his first round match by technical fall and his second by fall before losing to Fleming Island’s Isaac Padgett by decision in the quarterfinal round.

Hejke then won by major decision over Brandon Lewis of Palatka and Kason Nichols of Buchholz before losing to Collin Mojena of Tampa Prep in the consolation semifinals.

He then defeated Jaxson Sansouci of Suwanee by fall in the fifth-place match.

Gall (49-6) also went 5-2 in the 145-pound division, winning three matches by fall and another by forfeit. Gall won his fifth-place match over Niceville’s Keane Creager by major decision 15-5.

Kaydon Lester (38-20) gave Mosley a sixth-place finisher at 160 pounds, finishing 5-3. Lester won his first match by decision before falling to Wakulla’s Cole Baggett by fall in the second round.

Lester won his next four matches, advancing to the consolation semifinals with a win over Matthew Salerno of Bishop Moore before losing to his next two matches to Jhoel Robinson of Fleming Island and Cole Baggett of Wakulla.

Nick Kendrick (37-14) was the top finisher for Arnold for taking fourth at 152 pounds to give his team 22 points.

Kendrick went 5-2, taking fall victories over Cyrus Ferraro of Ponte Vedra and Austin Howard of Suwannee before taking a quarterfinal loss to Gavin Wheeler of Bishop Moore by major decision.

Kendrick won his next three matches to advance to the third-place match before falling to Wheeler by fall.

Porter Beach (15-15) took sixth for Arnold, winning his first two matches by decision and fall before falling to Jayce Paridon of University Christian by fall in the quarterfinals.

Beach won his next two matches by fall and decision before losing to Jacob Witt of Bolles by fall in the consolation semifinal and then Brody Boehm of Suwannee by fall in the fifth-place match.