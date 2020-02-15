South Terrebonne High School is mourning the death of one of the school’s biggest sports fans today.

Team manager Odarion “OD” Robinson died on Friday.

The South Terrebonne football Facebook page posted the news of his death today.

Robinson was a team manager for South Terrebonne’s football, basketball and track and field teams in recent years.

In 2016, he gained attention and praise from area sports fans when entered a basketball game against South Lafourche and made several 3-pointers.

Many South Terrebonne coaches, players and fans have posted comments about the passing of Robinson on social media.

South Terrebonne girls basketball coach Nick Cenac said Robinson will be missed by everyone.

“I was blessed to have met OD four years ago when I started working at South Terrebonne,” Cenac said. “I remember that video that came out a year or so before when he made that shot. He was almost like a little celebrity. OD always had a huge smile on his face and you couldn’t interact with him without smiling. He was always in good spirits. His passing is really tough for the Gator community as a whole. He was definitely one of us and will be greatly missed.”