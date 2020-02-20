Put some respect on Joe Brunson’s name.

For that matter, put some on Gavin Vaccarello, Dustin Oglesby, Eric McQueen and Devin Jordan, too.

Thursday, the quintet of Baker football players was rightfully named to FloridaHSFootball.com’s Class 1A All-State First Team after guiding the Gators to an 11-2 record and a fifth straight Final Four appearance, giving the Daily News’ coverage area 10 All-State selections with an additional nine honorable mention selections.

Taking over for dynamic tailback Junior McLaughlin, Brunson put up monster numbers en route to Daily News Small Schools Offensive Player of the Year honors. A junior and the son of Baker head coach Matt Brunson, Joe toted the ball 283 times in 2019 for 2,288 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns behind Oglesby at right tackle and Vaccarello at right guard.

Factoring in his four catches for 107 yards and three scores and 90 punt return yards, Joe totaled 2,485 all-purpose yards, all while playing every snap on defense.

"Just carrying the name around, I feel like I need to perform at a different level than everybody else," Joe told the Daily News in December. "It’s another opportunity to prove people wrong if they say I just play because I’m the coach’s son and stuff like that.

"That gets me to go at a different pace than everybody else."

Likewise, Jordan found a different gear at outside linebacker, winning the Daily News Small Schools Defensive Player of the Year award.

After making the switch from defensive tackle, Jordan racked up 93 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, all team bests. He also picked off one pass and forced two fumbles for a defensive unit that posted 26 turnovers in 13 games.

"He just elevates everybody’s play around him, man," Matt Brunson told the Daily News in December. "He plays so hard, and he practices like that every day.

"That’s kinda what our program’s been built around is guys like him and how hard they play."

Jordan’s running mate on the D-line, McQueen posted 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, two more Gators, two Freeport Bulldogs and a South Walton Seahawk earned spots on the All-State Second Team.

Baker linebacker Seth Baksa racked up 77 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, while senior kicker Pierce Thompson converted 35-of-46 point after attempts.

Freeport senior running back Brandon Siples was among the area’s best ball-carriers with 1,472 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 316 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, while senior Kobe Phillips provided punch along the Bulldog defensive line with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.

Finally, South Walton senior linebacker Tyler Mitchum was selected in Class 4A after he helped the Seahawks to their second straight postseason appearance with 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Additionally, several area players were named FloridaHSFootball.com’s All-State Honorable Mention.

Baker’s Carter Mason, Dylan LaFear and Brody Sharpe were selected in Class 1A alongside Freeport’s Michael Billi. Walton’s Tre’Joun Brinson, Josue Ramirez, Austin Thacker and Brian Campbell were chosen in Class 3A, and South Walton’s Drake Roberts and J.M. Allen were chosen in Class 4A.

Selections for classes, 5A, 6A and 7A will be released Friday.