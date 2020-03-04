Ellender High tried its best to erase an early deficit against Breaux Bridge in a Class 4A second-round playoff game on Tuesday in Houma.

The Patriots trailed by 20 points early in the third quarter but stormed back to make it a five-point game later in the period.

But No. 2 Breaux Bridge, the defending Class 4A state champions, scored key points in the fourth quarter to pull away with a 68-57 win over No. 18 Ellender.

Breaux Bridge (26-8 overall) will advance to take on No. 7 Salmen in the Class 4A quarterfinals later this week, while Ellender’s season comes to an end at 16-14 overall.

Breaux Bridge dominated early, jumping out to leads of 21-8 after the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime.

Inspired by their raucous home crowd at the “House of Pain”, the Patriots kept fighting in the third quarter.

Senior Nykee Johnson scored 11 of his 14 points in the third quarter. He hit a 3-pointer to trim the deficit at 49-44, but Breaux Bridge’s Dalton Alexander responded with a 3-pointer of his own to extend the lead to 52-44 at the end of the third period. Ellender outscored Breaux Bridge, 27-19, in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers kept feeding the ball inside to Deandre Hypolite, who scored seven of his game-high 23 points in the final period to seal the win.

Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said Hypolite’s play in the paint was key.

“When we didn’t turn it over, our bigs were getting layups,” Pourciau said. “Finally in that fourth quarter, when they cut it to seven, we got our bigs a couple more layups. He’s (Hypolite) a talented player. I wish more people knew about him. He can flat out play.”

Breaux Bridge hit eight 3-pointers and got 17 points from Kyser Patt and 16 points from Alexander.

Pourciau gave credit to the Patriots for fighting back in the second half.

“We thought if we could get the lead to 20, we could get them (Ellender) to shut it down,” Pourciau said. “In the third quarter, I think we got it to 21 and they made a run. I was wrong. I told them it was going to be a crazy environment. I think our run last year helped us get through that run they went on. That experience last year I think helped get us through that third quarter run they made.”

Ellender coach Cornell Scott said the Tigers stepped up and made plays every time the Patriots threatened to cut the score.

“They are experienced because they took the shots that they needed,” Scott said. “We didn’t capitalize on some of the things we should’ve done. I think defensively we caused some turnovers but then we didn’t get those 50-50 balls. That was getting down on the floor. It was just the extra little things that they should’ve done that would’ve helped get us over that hump.”

Sophomore Dionjahe Thomas led the Patriots with 17 points. Other key scorers were Preston Bourda (10 points) and Terrell Carter (six points).

Pourciau said Thomas is a star in the making for Ellender.

“No. 15 (Thomas) is going to be a good player,” Pourciau said. “He’s a sophomore and he does great things.”

Scott said Breaux Bridge seized control early, especially after Ellender’s slow start.

“They are a great team. We knew they were good,” Scott said. “I’m proud of my guys. They battled. We had a couple of miscues early. They didn’t follow the game plan. That’s a good defensive team.”

It was the final game for Ellender seniors Nykee Johnson and Jaiden Folse.

Scott praised his players for battling through injuries and other setbacks all season. With the bulk of their roster returning next season, he believes they will continue to get better.

“The future looks bright for us,” Scott said. “I just hope they take away what we need to do in order to get a ring. It’s paying attention to detail. If we pay attention to detail early in the game, I think we’ll be OK.”

DIVISION II SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFFS

NO. 1 ST. THOMAS MORE 82, NO. 16 VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 38

At Lafayette, the Terriers season ended at 5-27 overall.

St. Thomas More (23-4 overall) will play No. 8 St. Michael the Archangel in the Division II state quarterfinals.

DIVISION III SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFFS

NO. 5 NEWMAN 87, NO. 12 HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 43

At New Orleans, the Warriors season ended at 6-19 overall.

Newman (22-8 overall) will take on No. 4 Holy Savior Menard in the Division III state quarterfinals.