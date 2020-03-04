FORT WALTON BEACH — Fort Walton Beach had no answers.

Niceville pitcher Wilson Perkins was on his game, the defense behind him was airtight and the bats were hot. After posting six runs in the top of the first Tuesday night, the Eagles baseball team needed only put on the cruise control en route to an 11-1 five-inning victory against the Vikings in Fort Walton Beach.

On the bump, Perkins, a junior, allowed just three hits and a walk in four innings pitched with four strikeouts. His Viking counterparts — seniors Calob Peters, Ryan Lemak and junior Jaiten Salono — allowed nine hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings by comparison.

At the plate, Niceville senior Aidan Dark led the way with his 3-for-3 outing, a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Junior Zach Bale and senior Cade Johnston also finished with two RBI each, while sophomore Jack Messmore and junior William Marcantonio drove in a run each, Marcantonio’s the reward for solo home run.

Eagle seniors Parker Porter and Bryce Carley scored two runs each, Carley notching a steal.

Fort Walton Beach senior Griffin Wilbur drove in the Vikes’ only run, scoring junior Yan Rivera-Fernandez with a double.

Up next, Niceville (5-0) hits the road to play Pensacola Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pensacola. Meanwhile, Fort Walton Beach (0-5) will try again for its first win of the year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Arnold.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Niceville 53, Fort Walton Beach 0

Niceville’s Nakerra Brown scored seven touchdowns Tuesday night against the Vikings and made sure to assist on an eighth, pitching the ball to Ashlyn Fernandez for the score after running 30 yards to the 5.

“It was bombs away,” Niceville coach Adron Robinson said.

Ranked 17th in Class 2A by FloridaHSFootball.com, Niceville will next play rival Choctaw, ranked seventh in Class 1A, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Etheredge Stadium.

Fort Walton Beach will next play Gulf Breeze at 7 p.m. Monday.

FOOTBALL

SoWal’s Hamilton commits to Huntingdon

A senior wide receiver on the South Walton football team, Zane Hamilton announced Wednesday he had committed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me, it was a fun experience!” Hamilton wrote. “I’d like to announce that I am 100% committed to Huntingdon.”

An All-Area Second Team honoree, Hamilton caught 34 passes for 339 yards with five receiving touchdowns this past season, helping the Seahawks to a 6-5 record and a region semifinal appearance, South Walton reaching the postseason for the second straight year.

VOLLEYBALL

Niceville’s Bexley signs with Millsaps

A senior setter on the Niceville volleyball team, Isabella Bexley signed with Millsaps College on Wednesday afternoon.

Bexley helped the Eagles to a 16-10 record and a District 1-6A championship appearance in her swan song, posting 17 kills, 21 aces, 118 digs and 40 assists.