The Women’s Premier Soccer League is coming to South Walton this summer. The WPSL is the largest women’s soccer league in the world with 100-plus teams nationwide.

Some of the country’s most accomplished women’s players have played in the WPSL such as Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe and Brandi Chastain. In fact, 28 WPSL alumni earned roster spots in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Sporting South Walton is the WPSL’s newest expansion team. They will welcome highly-skilled collegiate and post-collegiate athletes to the coastal community where they will live, train, and compete.

“This will be a great opportunity for our South Walton community and greater panhandle area to be exposed to top-level talent and competition,” General Manager, Frank Casillo said.

Entering its 22nd season, the Women’s Premier Soccer League strives to provide the highest level of developmental opportunities for players in the United States.

The Sporting South Walton team will also establish a reserve or feeder team where area players will train alongside the team.

“We have seen our soccer culture grow in South Walton and this program will bridge the gap and engage burgeoning younger players,” Casillo said.

By creating training and programming opportunities for younger players, Sporting South Walton will also keep long term goals in sight.

“Long term I hope this will create relationships and pathways for some of our more capable local players to pursue college careers and beyond,” Casillo said.

Games will start in May 2020 with Sporting South Walton competing against teams from the Southern Region like Birmingham, Baton Rouge, and WPSL’s 2019 world champs, the Penascola FC.

For more information about getting involved, including internship and sponsorship opportunities, contact Sporting South Walton at www.sportingsw.com.