Sophomore guard averaged 12.7 points per game in 2019-20 season

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State men's basketball guard Devin Vassell has declared for the NBA Draft.

The sophomore announced on his Instagram Monday that he will be leaving FSU to begin his professional career.

"What an incredible two years, Nole Family..." Vassell's Instagram post began.

"It is with a heart full of gratitude that I am entering my name in the 2020 NBA Draft. I'll never forget the amazing ride of these last two years, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Vassell leaves after two seasons which turned him into three-star recruit -- the 200th ranked recruit in the 2018 recruiting class -- into potential lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft.

He made the most of his limited role as a true freshman in 2018-19, averaging 4.5 points in 10.7 minutes. As a sophomore, he led the Seminoles in scoring with 12.7 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, earning All-ACC second-team honors.

"Who could have imagined that we would make FSU history by becoming the first team to win the ACC regular season championship? Or set the FSU record for most wins in a season? Or finish the last two seasons ranked in the Top 10? Thank you Nole Nation for selling out the Tuck and supporting us day in and day out. You can't imagine how much your support impacted our season," Vassell said in his Instagram post.

"Thank you to my coaches for giving me this opportunity, for shaping me into the man I am today, and for pushing me to be the best player I can be. Thank you to everyone in academics for helping me excel as a student-athlete. Thank you to Amanda (Robinson), our trainer, for keeping me healthy. Thank you to the managers and gas for doing all the work no one sees.

"And, of course, a big thank you to my teammates for pushing me and having confidence in me when no one else did."

Vassell leaves as a potential lottery pick in the NBA Draft. In his latest mock draft, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had Vassell going 14th overall -- the final lotto selection -- to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The status of this year's draft remains up in the air due to the coronavirus threat. The NBA season, along with all professional and collegiate sports, is currently suspended. However, no change in plans for the draft, scheduled for June 20, has been announced.

The status of FSU true freshman Patrick Williams is also unknown. Williams was regarded as a likely one-and-done after arriving at FSU as a five-star recruit, but he has not yet announced his decision.