Jawan Petty | Player of the Year

Pickens County, Senior, Guard

Led the Tornadoes to the Class 1A state championship, the school’s fourth overall and first since 2012. Averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game. Shot 43 percent (57 of 131) on 3-pointers and had 42 blocked shots. He was the area tournament MVP and scored 25 or more points In 10 games for the 25-3 Tornadoes. He was a first-team All-State selection.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable play from this season was when I got a putback in the championship game over one of the 6-8 or 6-9 twins (Zameron and Cameron Boozer of Lanett).

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

My most embarrassing moment -- I’ll say when I got dunked on by 6-foot-8 Zameron Boozer (Lanett).

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

The best opponent I played against I’ll say was Titus Griffin (honorable mention All-State) from Covenant Christian. I say that because I liked the way he plays. I respect his game.

What made this season special for you?

This season was special to me because it was my senior year and all I could dream about was winning a ring before my high school career was over and we did that. It took hard work and motivation to become a champion. Everybody had to play their part the whole season and that’s what made us champions.

---

Kedrick Turnipseed

Sumter Central, Senior, Guard

Averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds and led the Jaguars to the Southwest Reginal tournament. Shot 42 percent from the field for the 28-4 Jaguars and was a Class 4A, second-team All-State selection.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable play/moment from the 2019-2020 season was when I scored 14 straight in a comeback win against Hale County.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

My most embarrassing moments from the season was when I let my team down vs a rivalry game at Meridian High. But I shook back.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

The best player/opponent I played against this season had to been Jamel King (former Paul Bryant player). I love his game, from long range to his athleticism. He’s nice.

---

Sedrick Pettway

Northridge, Senior, Guard

Led Nothridge to the Southwest Regional tournament behind 12.6 points and 5 rebounds per game. He totaled 43 blocks and 89 steals and shot The Shelton State signee has scored 1,434 career points.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable moment had to be playing the rest of the season sick. I knew my teammates needed me so I played my heart out for my brothers.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

Don’t have one.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

Aaron Powe (first-team All-State, B.C. Rain). He’s a guard that can really get to the rack anytime he wants.

What made this season special for you?

My teammates the coaches they made it special, we accomplished a lot of goals, overcame a lot of things, and played with a chip on our shoulder.

---

Phil McDuff

Tuscaloosa Academy, Senior, Forward

Averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game in helping the Knights to the AISA, Class AAA state championship. He shot 57 percent (152 of 256) from the field and had 15 blocks and 37 steals. He is a first-team All-State selection.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

The most memorable moment from this season would have to be last few seconds of the state championship and realizing that we had just won the biggest game of any of our lives.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

I remember a game in Mississippi. We won. While in the locker room after the game the guys were telling me about some little kids outside the locker room who wanted my autograph. I came back out and offered my autograph. The kid told me to write my name as Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans forward, NBA) because he said I looked just like Zion to him. Everyone got a good laugh off that one.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

The best I’ve played against this year was probably Eli Acker from Heritage Academy out of Columbus, Mississippi. He is 6-foot-6 and weighs 280 pounds. (Ole Miss football signee). He used his size and strength well and he was very skilled under the basket. He also shot free throws well. They beat us in Columbus but we beat them well in Tuscaloosa. I played outside linebacker and running this football season. I’m 6-2 and weigh 220 pounds, but Eli was a load. We went at it hard. Playing them was very intense and very physical. I enjoyed those games.

What made this season special for you?

The respect and friendships I have with a group of unselfish teammates and a great coach.

Getting to play one last season with two of my best best friends from my old school in Jaylon Stevenson and Mason Mulanix. We’ve been called the BIG 3 since the 6th grade.

Of course, winning a state championship and bringing that trophy back home to Tuscaloosa Academy.

---

Jamarion Ryans

Hale County, Sophomore, Guard

Helped the Wildcats (18-10) to the Class 3A Final Four behind his 16.7 points per game average. He was on the Southwest Regional all-tournament team and a second-team All-State selection.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

The most memorable play from the season is when I shot a game-winning floater in an area game.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

The most embarrassing moment of the season is when we lost in the final 4 to Lauderdale county.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

The best player I say we played against this season was Jamel King (former Paul Bryant player) because he can create his own shot and get his team involved as well.

What made this season special for you?

Making it to the Final 4 was special because nobody believed in us.