It wasn’t what they were looking for, but the encounter with the 400-pound Mako shark definitely gave the Alabama fishermen something to talk about when they get back home.

Coleman Mezick, 13, and his dad Mike from Auburn, Alabama, got a chance to tangle with a mako on Tuesday while fishing aboard the Twilight with Capt. Robert Hill and first mate Jordan Colson.

The group was out doing a little social distancing on the Gulf of Mexico, looking for cobia west of Destin when they hooked up with a beast of a mako, which someone on the boat described as being longer than Jordan is tall and twice as big around.

Colson, who played basketball at South Walton High in 2008-09, is about 6-foot-6.

So it was a pretty sporty fish and put up quite the fight.

It thrashed around and even came flying out of the air on one of the runs. After about 30 minutes of tugging and reeling, the young man got the mako to the boat and Colson was able to cut it loose.

“It was cool to cut it loose to live another day,” Colson said.

Although they didn’t spot any cobia, Colson said, “we were happy to give that boy a fish he won’t ever forget.”

