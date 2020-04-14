NAPOLEONVILLE — The COVID-19 coronavirus may have ruined the spring sports season for athletes at Assumption High School.

But it didn’t stop the school from giving its athletes a proper sendoff celebration.

Assumption joined other school districts from across the state and nation by participating in the “Be the Light” campaign on Monday.

The campaign was a way for Assumption and its community to honor its current senior class along with all spring sports athletes, coaches and families.

The virus has forced all schools to remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The LHSAA has also canceled all spring sports events for the remainder of the year.

Assumption honored its athletes by turning on lights at its football, softball and baseball fields on Monday night. Local fire departments provided portable lights to brighten up the baseball and softball field areas.

A long procession of cars drove past the facilities and honked their horns in support. All drivers and passengers remained in their car seats while riding through the school's designated parkway.

Assumption head softball coach Kirk Delatte said it was great to see the community come out and support the athletes.

“It’s the least we can do for these kids who have given so much time and effort into the different programs here at our school,” Delatte said. “We didn’t get to finish the right way. It’s amazing to see the number of people coming through here to honor these kids. It’s awesome.”

The Lady Mustangs were one of the top softball teams in Class 4A this season. They finished with a 9-4 record and was ranked at No. 5 in the final Class 4A state softball power ratings.

Delatte said the players took it hard when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced its decision to cancel the remainder of the spring season on Friday. The Lady Mustangs had three seniors in Abbey Aysen, Alise Aysen and Ra’von Robertson this season.

“It was very depressing, considering the time and effort that this group of kids that I had put in starting last year in the summer,” Delatte said. “It’s real disheartening for those kids, especially the seniors. They put blood, sweat and tears into this program. It’s tough for them to end like this.”

Robertson, who also starred in volleyball and basketball at Assumption and will continue her playing career at Southern University in Baton Rouge, said driving through the campus was emotional on Monday.

“I held it together,” Robertson said, “but it was sad to go through the school knowing our senior year is over and we can’t do anything about it.”

Assumption junior softball player Brooke Barcelona said the event was bittersweet for all the players.

“It was hard to see a place that means so much to me knowing we will not be able to finish our school year,” Barcelona said. “I’m so heartbroken for my senior friends. I feel like we where cut short in so many ways this year. It makes me want to work harder for the next year. Now since I have one year left as a Mustang, I am striving to be the best student-athlete I can be.”

Assumption senior baseball player Ethan Brister, who is one of 10 seniors on the Mustangs baseball team, said it was an emotional experience to ride through the campus and see the sports venues lit up.

“Driving down Mustang Alley and seeing all of the lights on, especially at our baseball field at night, was a very special moment,” Brister said. “Our season getting cut short has been very hard for us but I know that we are all getting through it and that we will come out stronger on the other side. There have been many ways that the team has been staying connected and we are still getting work in any way we can. I think that says a lot about Mustang baseball.”