A couple of weeks ago, I got an email from the National Rifle Association. It was offering a hunter education course for hunters who had once been in the game but had slipped from the ranks of active hunters.

After the last couple of months, I almost feel as if I need something like that.

It hit me just as February began. As most of us were watching the Super Bowl, I was sitting in a doctor’s office waiting to be see a doctor. A night of indigestion and poor sleep had turned into a Sunday morning of severe abdominal pains.

Worst of all, the doctors didn’t know what was wrong. At first, they postulated diverticulitis, which would account for the stomach pain. But it didn’t show up on my CAT scan. The next bet was pancreatitis. When it didn’t get better on the third day and a fever showed up, I was on my way to the hospital.

Most people really hate to go to the hospital and there’s not a lot to like about it. But in this case, I felt so bad I was glad to go somewhere that something could be done about how I felt. At least I hoped there could.

My doctor saw me along with a covey of residents who study under him. I couldn’t stomach much more than Jell-O and Yogurt, not normally staples of my diet. My doctor concurred with the emergency clinic physician that I had pancreatitis.

After a few days of pain and nausea medicine, I was beginning to feel better and the doctor said that I could go home. A few days later, I was trying to do my work again. But I was finding it hard to concentrate. I’d have to lie down at intervals and my stomach pain came back.

I got an appointment with my doctor and packed my bag for the hospital as a precaution. After examining me, my doctor apologized but said he thought I needed to return to the hospital.

“OK,” I croaked.

My doctor gave me a long look.

“If I wasn’t convinced already, I am now,” he said. “Anybody who says ‘OK’ when I tell them they need to be in the hospital really does need to be there.”

So, I once again found myself hurting and staring out of the window of a hospital room.

February here is a real mixed bag. We get tornados, we get some of the coldest weather of the year, we get rain. And we some of the clearest, most beautiful blue-sky days with dry air of the whole year.

It was on one of the latter that I found myself staring out the window and remembering another day like it in 1973. My dad had taken me and another boy to our hunting club to kick briars in hope of scaring up a rabbit or maybe jump a snipe or woodcock.

My father got stuck and my friend and I walked out to the main road to see if we could flag someone down. Belmont is so isolated that there was no traffic on the paved road. We got to the top of a hill where there was a house. I walked up to the house to see if anyone could help us but there was only a young girl about my age inside.

He let me in and my friend decided to walk on and eventually found a man with a four-wheel drive who pulled us out. The girl told me I could wait on her father, who had a vehicle. It was early afternoon and the girl was watching a television show called “Until Death Do Us Part.” It starred the main actress from the old comedy “Hazel” and lasted all of 10 episodes as far as I can tell.

Why staring out at the beautiful February day kept pulling that memory of a failed rabbit hunt and an obscure television show to the forefront, I’ll never know. Maybe even that was better than what I was doing. Maybe it kept my mind off the pain, which they now knew was coming from a pancreatic pseudocyst.

I got more and more nauseated and the pain built. It got to the point where I either threw up or dry heaved every time I changed positions in the hospital bed and the pain was building. A good friend and hospital employee visited me and after he left, I tried to move to a chair. At some point I turned or twisted and a pain shot through my shoulder like I’d never felt.

I was sure I was having a heart attack and called out for help. My wife just happened to be getting off the elevator on her way to see me and heard me. I was glad there was a friendly face in case I died. But I didn’t. It wasn’t a heart attack. It turns out the nerves in that part of your abdomen are connected to your shoulder so the pain sometimes transfers to your shoulder.

What I did get was some morphine and an ambulance ride to UAB where I wound up with tubes down my nose and tubes down my throat and a drain leading from the pseudocyst to my stomach. And the latter finally provided me with the relief I needed.

I left UAB on the last day of February. It was a month without rabbit hunts featuring a bawling pack of beagles, quail preserve hunts or tower shoots. There were no sheepshead fishing trips about the Dauphin Island gas rigs. It was all hospital.

The forecast is grim. No more alcohol. No more rich food. I might live a long life but given that, I’m not sure I want to.

Since I left the hospital, there was a bout of pneumonia and another respiratory infection, both behind me now. Truthfully, I’m glad to still be here with my family and all the friends and associates to prayed for me and sent me well wishes.

So, if you’ve been wondering where I was, now you know. To those of you who have let me know you missed my column, thanks. It was much appreciated.

Robert DeWitt is the Outdoors writer for The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at robert.dewitt@tuscaloosanews.com.