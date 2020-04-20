This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday that students would continue distance learning throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 school, the writing was on the wall with regards to spring sports.

The FHSAA made it official on Monday, announcing the cancellation of all high school sports for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

It was the first COVID-19 update since March 31 when the FHSAA announced that athletic events would remain postponed through May 3 with the possibility of extending spring sports through June 30.

That update also mentioned a plan to potentially create additional eligibility for student-athletes competing in spring sports, though Monday’s release stated that there would be no extra eligibility granted.

The FHSAA statement:

Following Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement mandating schools continue distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, it is with heavy hearts that the FHSAA has decided to cancel all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events, for spring sports.

The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports.

We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association. Under the guidance of the Florida Department of Education regarding grade level retention, and upon review of the Florida Statutes and FHSAA Bylaws, no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes. For clarification regarding student-athlete eligibility, click here.

To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.

Our Association is eager to reconvene all sports in the 2020-21 school year. In the meantime, we strongly encourage everyone to continue adhering to the recommendations of the CDC and your local health departments during this hiatus. Please remember to practice social distancing, frequently wash your hands and avoid touching your face.