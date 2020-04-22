Late Tuesday night, the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches started its annual reveal of the Florida All-State teams with the release of the Class 1A and 2A rosters.

Hot off a second straight Final Four appearance, Paxton’s Zach Williams and Alonzo Wright were among the 15 players who “represent the best of the best for those schools that participate in Class 1A,” as was Laurel Hill’s dynamic duo of Rudy Blackshear and Trey Williams.

“Players were selected based on in-person evaluations, a review of all-area teams selected by media from around the state, and recognition from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches,” the FABC’s release stated.

Shrugging off a sluggish start to the year, Paxton finished 22-6 and outscored its foes by an average margin of 14.1 points per night en route to a second straight District 1-1A championship, the Bobcats topping Jay 55-32 to claim the crown despite being short one of their best players.

Zach Williams, a 6-foot-4 senior forward and the Daily News Small Schools Player of the Year, was instrumental in that victory, posting a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against the Royals, shooting 7-for-11 with three 3-pointers.

For the season, he averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists and one steal per night, shooting 44% from the floor and 43% from 3-point range; both marks led the team for players with at least 100 attempts.

Meanwhile, Wright, a 6-6 senior wing who committed to Coastal Alabama earlier this month, averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds and posted a team-high 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting in the Bobcats’ Final Four matchup with Hawthorne.

The Bobcats’ crosstown rivals, Blackshear and Trey Williams guided the Hoboes to an 11-13 record, including a 53-51 victory against Class 6A Niceville in late January.

A 5-10 senior guard, Blackshear led Laurel Hill with 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game and posted a 51-point game against Northview in December.

Trey Williams, a 6-2 junior, averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.