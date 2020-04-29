If anyone wonders whether the loss of a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, first-round draft choices at wide receiver and tailback and the driving force behind the changes in LSU's record-setting 2019 offense would have the Tigers reverting back to their once plodding offensive ways, Steve Ensminger has answer for you:

No.

"We're not changing now," LSU's offensive coordinator said Monday night on the school's in-house radio program, "LSU Sixty." "We found what fits us. If we tweak it, it will be to try to make us better."

The biggest shock of LSU's 15-0 2019 season was not the fact the Tigers could win their fourth national championship or even that quarterback Joe Burrow was the school's first Heisman Trophy winner in 60 years.

It was the way LSU, for years a power-running based offense, switched over to multiple receiver sets and attacked defenses through the air. With new plays brought in by then passing game coordinator Joe Brady (now offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers), the Tigers smashed numerous school and national marks, scoring an FBS record 726 points and leading the nation in points and yards per game (48.4 and 568.5).

"Two years ago we never used five-man protections," Ensminger said. "We use it 90 percent of the time now. We're headed in the right direction and we're not going to change."

With Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and starting tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire all taken in the first round of last week's NFL draft among eight departed 2019 starters, the offensive task before LSU looks daunting. But that hasn't stopped Ensminger from throwing down a challenge to his offensive players.

"I challenged out offense last year with the goal of being No. 1 in the country," he said. "I challenged this group to break every record we set last year. I don't know if we can achieve it, but we're going to go after it."

What Ensminger doesn't want is for new starting quarterback Myles Brennan to try to be what Burrow was.

"I've told him, 'You don't have to be Joe Burrow. Just be the best Myles Brennan you can be and it will be good enough, I promise you,' " he said.

Ensminger said he has seen a lot of growth in Brennan as Burrow's understudy.

"I think it's his composure, competitiveness and his study of football," he said. "I know he can throw the ball. In the three (spring) practices we had he was patient in the pocket and had a great demeanor, checking to plays and sliding the center to put us in the right protection. I look forward to him keeping it going."

Ensminger said he anticipates a running back by committee approach to replacing Edwards-Helaire from sophomores Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. As for finding someone to replace Jefferson at receiver alongside returning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, Ensminger said senior Racey McMath "can have a breakthrough season."

The Tigers were hampered by the fact they only got through three spring practice sessions before practices were shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic. But Ensminger said LSU has made good progress on offensive instillation with what is now eight hours of NCAA-permitted video meeting time per week.

"The last two weeks we installed red zone, tight zone, goal line (offense) and third downs," Ensminger said. "We just need to come back in shape."