SANTA ROSA BEACH — Be it on the rubber track or a cross-country course, Jacob D’Aleo can flat out fly.

Soon enough, the South Walton senior will be soaring through the skies, too, after signing a cross-country and track scholarship this past week to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

“It’s really awesome,” D’Aleo told the Daily News. “It’s been a long time coming. The season didn’t end kinda how I wanted it too, but it’s really nice to finally sign and go to a good school where I can have a good education.”

The Eagles reached out in October and invited him down for a visit in January. Given his proclivity toward aviation and his plan to fly for the Air Force, D’Aleo said the school was a perfect fit.

And as an added bonus, several of D’Aleo’s track and cross-country friends also call the Daytona Beach university home.

“I knew some guys on the team already from Tallahassee,” D’Aleo said. “I had raced against them before. The school, it looks like they just got it redone, and they showed us all the simulators they had. They’re right on an airport, so you get to see the planes and stuff like that. The coaches are all really nice and they care about their athletes.

“It just sounded like a good fit.”

And D’Aleo is as much a fit for the school as the school is a fit for him.

This past November, D’Aleo placed 52nd at the Class 2A Florida High School Cross Country State Championships in Tallahassee, finishing the 5K in 17 minutes, 12.72 seconds.

And this past May D’Aleo helped the South Walton boys track team to 18 points and a tie for 10th place at the Class 2A Florida High School Track & Field State Championships in Jacksonville, placing eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.97. He also teamed with Brandon Phillips, Chadwick Phillips and Gavin Morris to place third in 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:01.82.

Disappointed that he won’t get to improve on those marks this May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, D’Aleo said he remains committed to bettering himself once he gets to Embry-Riddle.

“Really, I’m looking forward to getting back to competing,” he said. “I’ve been missing racing. Right when I get there, we should have our first conference meet. I’m just looking forward to that.”