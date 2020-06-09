Former E.D. White Catholic standout running back Nik Shanklin spent the last two seasons waiting for his chance to play at Mississippi Valley State University.

After limited playing action with the Delta Devils, Shanklin said he was ready for a fresh new start with another team.

“I left because after two years, it wasn’t the right school for me,” Shanklin said. “I wanted to play and grow as a student too and I felt like one of those needs wasn’t being met. It hurt to leave my girlfriend and some friends I made there, but I had to do what was best for me. I learned how someone can say one thing but can mean something else and don’t trust everything people tell you.”

Shanklin ended up transferring to NCAA Division III program Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

Shanklin will join the Majors this fall and will have at least two years of college eligibility remaining.

Shanklin said he immediately felt at home with the Majors.

“It feels great,” Shanklin said. “From Day 1, they welcomed me as a teammate and a brother. I feel like my team is a part of my family now.”

During his senior year at E.D. White, Shanklin said he formed a relationship with many of the Millsaps coaches. He eventually chose Mississippi Valley over two other offers from Millsaps College and Louisiana College.

“They were one of the schools that recruited me a lot coming out of high school,” Shanklin said. “The former head coach (now Athletic Director Aaron Pelch) and I have a very good relationship and when I was looking for a new school, he was the first person I called. The academics can push me to become a better physical therapist after I graduate and attend physical therapy school.”

Shanklin, a Thibodaux native and 2018 E.D. White graduate, enjoyed a successful prep career with the Cardinals.

As a senior, he helped lead the Cardinals to a 9-2 overall record and a District 7-4A championship. He rushed for 987 yards with 20 touchdowns. He also averaged 9.8 yards per carry and had no fumbles last year. He finished his career with over 3,000 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns.

He earned first-team honors on the All-District 7-4A team and The Courier/Daily Comet’s All-Region team, and he received honorable mention honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A team and the Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State team.

Shanklin will now join a Millsaps football team that went 5-5 overall last season. The Majors will open their season at Belhaven University at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 in Jackson.

Shanklin said he expects to fit in quickly with Millsaps’ spread offensive scheme. He is confident he would be able to run between the tackles or catch passes out the backfield.

“I feel like I can start and finally show off all the work I’ve put in,” Shanklin said. “The offense fits my overall style of play, mostly downhill running and reading blocks. I have no doubt that my team can win a ring. They only thing that can stop us is us.”

Shanklin said it doesn’t matter if he starts immediately or not. He is ready to work hard for his playing time.

“I’m going to work towards it regardless,” Shanklin said. “We have a great group of running backs and anyone of us can start or play a significant role. I just have to prove that I’m ‘that guy’ that can earn that spot.”

As he prepares for the season, Shanklin said he has made improvements both mentally and physically. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 205-pounds. He runs a sub 4.5 40-second yard time and has maxed out numbers of 520 in the squat, 300 in the bench and 285 in the power clean.

“Mentally I feel like I can read defenses better and pick up on certain things my lineman do that can make their job and mine easier,” Shanklin said. “Physically I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. My trainers helped me a lot throughout the winter, spring and now going into the summer.”

Although spring practices were cut short due to the coronavirus, Shanklin said he got a chance to meet many of his new teammates earlier this year. He enrolled at Millsaps in January and spent the spring semester there. Now he is waiting for Millsaps to open up their campus and facilities before returning to school to prepare for the fall.

“I actually was there this whole spring, so I’ve met the team and coaches already and built a relationship,” Shanklin said. “Hopefully we can go back in July because I really want to get back out there and just work, but Millsaps wants to make sure we are safe to go back.”

Shanklin said dealing with the coronavirus shut down was a tough task, especially when it came to staying on top of coursework and keeping safe from the virus.

“It was hard to have every class online,” Shanklin said. “It was hard to focus and worry about my family, my friends and girlfriend getting sick. Workouts were hard because I couldn’t leave the house and I had to think on the fly a lot to keep in some kind of shape, but I finished with a 3.5 GPA and all my family and friends healthy and recovered. And I’m getting back into workouts that I want to do.”

Shanklin said the last two years have been tough, but he is ready to get back to doing what he does best — playing football.

“It’s been too long. I can’t wait to play,” Shanklin said. “And on other news, I just want to thank everyone for protesting and being allies in this time. I know my generation and my sister’s are the ones who will change the world and I’m proud to be a black male. And I promise to use my platform to further the movement Black Lives Matter.”

Shanklin, who is the son of Jarvis and Racquel Shanklin, took time to show appreciation for his longtime supporters.

“I wanna thank my sister Alya Shanklin, my parents, my friends and my girlfriend Talia Pirtle,” Shanklin said. “They are my support system and without them I wouldn’t be the man I’m growing up to be.”