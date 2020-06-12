At the University of Miami on Friday, DeSantis signed the bill that will go into effect in July 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday on the campus of the University of Miami that will allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The bill will go into effect July 2021. By that time, the NCAA may have a national policy in place that aligns with Florida’s bill, and other states that have adopted similar legislation.

The NCAA is currently drafting proposals that will be voted on in January.

DeSantis made the announcement and signed the bill during a press conference at Miami’s indoor practice facility, saying the current model is "fundamentally unfair" as others make millions and athletes get nothing.

Two former college and NFL stars, UM’s Jonathan Vilma and Florida State’s Corey Simon, both spoke at the press conference.

"We had always felt there was going to come a tipping point where student-athletes said, ‘Enough is enough.’ " said Vilma, currently a college football analyst for ESPN.

The bill was filed back in October, after the NCAA Board of Governors announced it would draft rules to allow student athletes to profit off their own name, image and likeness in response to California’s passage of a law that would take effect July 2023.

Due to the amateur model in collegiate athletics, in the past, athletes have been suspended for everything from selling autographs to earning money from appearances at local car dealerships.

Now, Florida’s law is set to take effect in a little over a year.

"We’re cheating these student-athletes (in current system)," Simon said.