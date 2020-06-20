LSU may require fans to wear a mask inside Tiger Stadium this fall, athletic director Scott Woodward said Friday, one of many precautions the school has considered to limit the spread of coronavirus.

As LSU approaches crucial decisions on football season next month, Woodward said masks are "definitely in play" during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. He said LSU will listen to guidance from medical and public health experts.

Woodward said he wears a mask in public, and he recommended everyone to do the same.

"This isn't a political statement," Woodward said. "This is a health statement. We're trying to save lives here.

"I think about my parents. I think about elderly folks and people with immune systems that are compromised. We have to do these things to curtail this pandemic. The more we deal with it, the better chance we're going to have to have an unaffected football season."

Woodward said earlier this month LSU has also discussed enforcing social distance, staggering entry based on sections, utilizing disinfecting mists as fans walk through the gates and taking temperature readings.

LSU will reach a decision on football season and whether or not fans can enter Tiger Stadium in mid-July, Woodward said during a town hall with The Advocate earlier this month. LSU has hoped for the best while preparing for the worst.

"I'm expecting a pretty damn full stadium basing it today, June 19, 2020" Woodward said Friday. "I think they're going to be there, and I'm going to have to beat them back. We have to make sure we do it right and as safe as we can do it."

Current signs point toward a season, though months remain until the scheduled season opener. Woodward wants to gather as much information as possible before LSU and the Southeastern Conference make decisions.

Football players recently began voluntary workouts in preparation for a season. The NCAA earlier this week approved an extended preseason practice plan, allowing teams to begin walk-throughs July 24.

"In my heart of hearts, I think we're going to play football," Woodward said Friday, "and I think we're going to play in front of fans."