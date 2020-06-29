NEW ORLEANS -- In early December, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry warned that his team was at risk of becoming the NBA’s "pin cushion." Gentry, who’s as measured as any coach in the league, chose those words because his team had just gotten demolished by 46 points in Dallas, the most lopsided loss in franchise history.

At the time, the playoffs seemed like an afterthought. The Pelicans’ losing streak reached 13 games later that month. On Dec. 17, they were 6-22. From that point on, they became a different team, in part because the player they acquired to be their starting point guard began to show he was up to the task.

Lonzo Ball got benched following that loss in Dallas. He didn’t reclaim his starting spot for good until a Dec. 23 win over Portland. Ball’s improved, more aggressive play helped the Pelicans turn their season around. Now New Orleans has a legitimate chance to make the playoffs when the season resumes next month. Which version of Ball the Pelicans get will play a significant factor in their chances of nabbing the eighth seed.

Throughout the season, David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, maintained that Ball, more than any other player on the roster, would look better next to Zion Williamson. There was merit to that theory: Ball’s and Williamson’s games mesh perfectly. In transition situations, they’re more quarterback and receiver than they are point guard and power forward.

But Ball’s improved play began about a month before Williamson returned from a knee injury. In a Dec. 27 win over Houston, Ball hit a career-high seven 3-pointers on his way to 27 points. He scored 20 points or more in four-straight games, showing that he could be a consistent threat from behind the 3-point arc with his revamped jump shot.

"He’s put a lot of work into his 3-point shooting," Gentry said after Ball’s career night against Houston. "I mean a lot of work. Before practice. After practice. You saw the results tonight. He did a great job of getting his feet set and shooting the 3s."

This season, Ball is shooting 38.3% from 3 on 6.5 attempts per game. In two years with the Lakers, he shot 31.5% on 5.3 attempts. His dramatic improvement as a shooter was a huge development for the Pelicans, who need as much outside shooting as they can get around Williamson, one of the game’s most dominant interior forces at just 19 years old.

Ball was already an elite passer. His playmaking ability was the chief reason the Lakers selected him No. 2 overall in 2017. From Dec. 18 on, Ball ranked second in passes per game (74.9), fifth in touches per game (93.1) and eighth in assists (7.9). The Pelicans went 22-14 during that stretch, turning around a season that got off to an uglier start than anyone could’ve imagined.

"His confidence is going through the roof," Brandon Ingram said in March. "Every single game he does something different for us. He’s consistent. He gets our offense going."

When they’re healthy, the Pelicans have a small arsenal of weapons. Jrue Holiday is an elite isolation scorer. Ingram, at only 22 years old, is an All-Star who can score from all three levels. Then there’s Williamson, who 19 games in, has been one of the most efficient rookies in NBA history.

Ball understands how to feed them the basketball when they want it, where they want it. His improvement over the course of the season helped the Pelicans steady a season that was in danger of going off the rails. With eight high-stakes games beginning next month, we’ll get to see how he continues to guide them.