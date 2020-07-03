Do you have a young athlete who is looking to improve their speed, agility or other sports-related skills?

If so, the LBA Naturals have scheduled a sports event aimed to help young athletes later this month.

The LBA Naturals will host its first inaugural summer sports camp on July 27-31 at the Naturals Sports Complex located at 111 Robin Lane in Schriever.

Camp activities will include speed and agility training, baseball/softball skills, corn hole, boxing training, soccer skills, football drills and more.

Nicholls State coaches will be on hand to help assist in all sports activities.

Lunch will be provided on all days.

There will be motivational speakers to grow the mental aspect as well.

The cost to attend is $150 per camper.

The camp is for young athletes age 5-12 with no exceptions.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Several sponsors and contributors include Camp Moula, Takerz Boxing Club, Bayou Cornhole, LBA, Rouses, AMO Title Services, Ortho-La and Nicholls.

For information, visit https://lbanaturals.leagueapps.com/camps