Not sure which is hotter right now, the temperature or the fishing.

With the temps reaching into the 90s, racks filled with fish and the boats with smiling faces, I’d say it’s a toss up.

Wednesday was one of those days on the docks with the charter boats along the harbor coming in with some mighty fine catches, despite the sometime rough seas.

Capt. TJ George and his group on the High Cotton got their limit of red snapper. Again, the limit is two snapper per angler and they must measure 16 inches to keep.

Anglers on the Un Reel with Capt. Justin Destin pulled in with red snapper, black snapper and a king mackerel. And as soon as they got the fish cleaned up, another group was waiting to board.

Capt. Bud Miller on the Mighty Fine came in with a good catch of red snapper and king mackerel.

"It was bit sporty out today," Miller said, noting some of his folks dealt with a little sea sickness. But that happens to the best of us some times.

Alabama anglers on the Blue Runner II with Capt. Tommy Carter backed in with a limit of red snapper and a little Almaco Jack.

"We had to work for them today, but we gottem," Carter said.

Missouri angers on the Full Draw with Capt. Brantley Galloway got their red snapper, a king mackerel and a few bonito. Now bonito, which are in the tuna family, are not really a fish you eat, but they are fun to catch and make for good bait.

Kentucky folks on the Outta Line with Capt. Trey Windes reeled in a scamp, Spanish mackerel, and a limit of red snapper.

Sarasota anglers on the Only Way with Capt. Pat Meyers pulled in a smorgasbord of Almaco Jack, amberine, mingo, bonito and some big red snapper.

Capt. Bernie LeFebvre and his group from Arkansas aboard the Windwalker II mixed it up a bit. The trolled in the morning and caught several Spanish mackerel, then went out and got their red snapper.

Arkansas anglers on the Cinnsational with Capt. Chris Mitchell pulled in their limit of red snapper on Wednesday.

The Thomas family and friends from Chattanooga, Tennessee went out with captains Bobby, Jayson and Jeff aboard the O Sea D charters. The family loaded up with red snapper and black snapper.

Kentucky and Georgia anglers on the Backdown 2 with Capt. Phillip Blackburn brought in some big red snapper.

Capt. Paul Cox on the Fish N Teem and his group from Georgia filled the boards with red snapper, lane snapper, mingo, white snapper and black snapper.

Georgia folks on the Malia Ann with Capt. Zach Wolfe had a gag grouper on the rack as well as lane snapper, red snapper and black snapper.

Capt. Justin Hall on the Maximus and his group got their share of red snapper.

Anglers on the Missin Pieces with Capt. Tim Baxter brought in a good catch of red snapper and black snapper.

The fish are biting and the temperature seems to be on the rise. So what’s a person to do? Grab a bottle of water and go gettem.

See you at the docks.