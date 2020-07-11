I hope we will get to see college and pro football in the fall.

One major area to watch this season with both LSU and the New Orleans Saints will be starting with the critical center position.

Other than quarterback, the center spot is the hardest for any player to excel at in both college and pro football.

At center, you are the quarterback of the offensive line. You make the alignment calls and you have to pick up the delayed inside blitzes you see so much today in the game.

With a new quarterback, you sometimes have to calm him down.

And you have to make sure you get the ball back in the exchange either under center or in the shot-gun/pistol formation back to the quarterback as close to 100 percent of the time as you can get it.

I spoke to former New Orleans Saints center Steve Korte, who never played center until he was selected by the Saints, about the responsibilities of playing center and the mental part of the game.

"When I was in high school in Colorado I played some offensive line and defensive tackle," Korte said. "So I sign on with Arkansas and I’m a back-up defensive tackle to Dan Hampton. He’s a Hall of Fame defensive tackle, so my future is at guard. I got to be pretty good at it and I was a consensus All-American offensive guard in 1982. The Saints pick me in Round 2 in 1983 and after a couple of days of practice they decided to move me to the center position. I had practiced a little the center spot at one of these Regional Combines, but never in a game. It was quite an adjustment for me."

Korte explained that the move to center was to combat more NFL teams going to 3-4 defensive alignments in the 1980’s.

"The Saints had an experienced guy in John Hill, who was a good player, but he was not a real big player and he was in his mid-30’s when I got to New Orleans," Korte said. "Bum Phillips wanted a bigger center to off-set the size of the nose guards you had to face back then in the NFL, but I was terrible at it at first. The balance to play center was totally different from playing guard. You had to be alert to the movement of players up-front and watch for safeties and linebackers creeping up to blitz and this sounds strange, but I didn’t have issues with the deep-snap from the shotgun or pistol formations, I had trouble with the snap exchange with the quarterback when he had his hands under me.

"It was all new to me and the ball was hitting the ground virtually every snap. We had the ‘Snake’ here in New Orleans, Kenny Stabler, and I was hitting his hands wrong. I was so frustrated and I thought they were going to cut me loose. I admit I didn’t handle the situation very well. Stabler wanted to put me at ease and get me to relax and one day at practice and I had a bad day and Stabler says, ‘Jumbo, I know what’s your problem. This is a right handed football and I’m a left-hander’ and he takes the ball and just tosses it off the field about 30 yards.

"Everyone burst out laughing and it really eased my tension. My problem was that I was getting off the ball so quick that Stabler had to learn how to ride with me a little longer to get the ball into his hands clean. He wasn’t use to that, but we worked it out. I never had another issue with it afterwards with Stabler or Bobby (Hebert) and Dave Wilson. I just had never played the position before and it was just such an adjustment for me from a balance standpoint, foot work wise, hand-usage wise and having the quarterback stay with me a little longer on the exchange under me, but the most important thing is that you have to make that snap on target all the time. Doing it 75 percent of the time doesn’t cut it. And the mental part of picking up the blitzes and calling the change-up in alignments can be overwhelming at first, especially if you haven’t played the position. You have to be mentally sharp and focused to play the center position today."

Korte said the difference between the Saints situation and what is happening at LSU comes down to experience and timing.

"With LSU you had two guys back-to-back that were really good at center in Will Clapp and then Lloyd Cushenberry and now you have three players vying for the center spot and none of them have played the position in a game," Korte said. "(Chasen) Hines is a former defensive tackle who played some guard, but never played center. Joseph Evans is a former defensive tackle now playing center for the first time. And now they have moved Liam Shanahan, who has started at guard and tackle at Harvard, to center. Now you understand he’s smart enough to play the spot and I’m sure he has worked with Myles (Brennan) on the snap exchange and maybe it’s come to him. That’s the bad part about not having spring drills. You could have worked this out back then, but there was no spring drills. So you have a lack of experience at a crucial spot at center with a quarterback that hasn’t seen a lot of work either under football fire. They got to work that out quickly, but LSU is basically 95 percent from out the shotgun so that snap has to be right on target to the quarterback or it throws off the timing with the quarterback and the wide receivers."

Korte said the issues with the Saints are totally different.

"Last spring they trade up in the draft to get Eric McCoy from Texas A&M, but he had played center in high school and at A&M," Korte said. "Now we both saw it and there were some timing issues with the other linemen early on in training camp. We had a couple of practices we saw where Terron Armstead and Andrus Peat were off the snap and downfield three yards and McCoy was still holding the ball. But Eric was smart and he got the timing down with the other linemen, he worked well with Drew Brees and he played really well as a rookie center. He’s a real physical guy and so maybe they feel he’s best suited for the guard spot. They pick Cesar Ruiz from Michigan in Round 1 in April. Ruiz was a center in high school and at Michigan and so he understands the position and what you have to do to play that spot, but do you give Brees a new center in back to back years? Can he get the timing down with the other linemen in whatever sort of training camp they have? Or do they move him to guard for a year and let McCoy stay at center in 2020? Sean (Payton) has always put a high emphasis on play inside if it’s guard or center. If Ruiz had the snaps in OTA’s and rookie camp maybe you go with him at center, but that didn’t happen. So it’s two different situations for LSU and the Saints, but it is a critical spot to make sure that it is secure and those snaps are on target and the timing is just right with the other linemen."

It will be the center of attention for both teams in 2020.

– NFL analyst Mike Detillier is based in Raceland.