Former University of Alabama golfer Michael Thompson won his first PGA Tour title, the Honda Classic, in March 2013. It was last week, over seven years later, that he added his second win, the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, shooting 19-under-par to win by two.

I couldn’t be more pleased for the humble and highly respected Thompson. Among many strings to his bow, Thompson is an Eagle Scout.

Some background on Thompson. He is well traveled, having grown up in Tucson, Ariz., attended Tulane in New Orleans, La. for two years, and starred for the University of Alabama in 2007 and 2008. He then lived in Birmingham for a number of years, before moving to Sea Island, Ga.

He was a finalist at the 2007 U.S. Amateur and the low amateur at the 2008 U.S. Open while playing for Alabama. He finished second, tied with former UAB standout Graeme McDowell, in the 2012 U.S. Open, finishing behind champion Webb Simpson.

In 2011 he made it to the PGA Tour, where he has remained a constant figure despite dipping down to the Korn Ferry Tour finals series on multiple occasions, at which he was always able to maintain his PGA tour status, plus dealing with some injury setbacks.

I remember him commenting to me, about how his Honda Classic win would not change things. " I still want to be myself. I still want to go hang out with the Alabama golf team, go to Alabama football games. I love living in Birmingham, and you know, I'm still the same guy. I'm from Tucson, Arizona, who transplanted to the southeast, and I love the game of golf. That's just who I am. So I hope nothing else changes."

Of course, some things have done so as his career and life away from the golf course has evolved with he and his wife Rachel adopting two children and moving to Sea Island.

While he may not live in Alabama anymore, but it still has a very special place in his heart and many people statewide residents who follow his career with a keen interest, myself included.

And a quick note about Robby Shelton, who, in his first season on the PGA Tour, finished tied third at the 3M Open, and this former UA standout, who grew up in Wilmer, near Mobile, is well on his way to an excellent rookie campaign as he is 69th in the FedEx Cup standings, with just over $1 million won in 20 events.

Mark Blackburn and Dana Garmany recipients of national PGA awards

News that Mark Blackburn, a 14-year PGA Member in the Alabama-NW Florida Section and Director of Instruction at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, was named the recipient of the 2020 PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year Award for his "outstanding services as a golf teacher, innovator and coach."

A decorated PGA Member, Blackburn is a four-time Alabama-NW Florida Section PGA Teacher of the Year (2008-‘10, ‘15) and two-time Alabama-NW Florida Section Horton Smith Award* recipient (2011, ‘18). He is also one of GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 Teachers and one of Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers in America. His Blackburn Golf Academy develops and coaches juniors, club golfers, elite amateurs, college and professional clients from around the world. Among the many PGA Tour golfers taught by Blackburn are Chez Reavie, Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman, Mike Weir and Heath Slocum.

A native of England, Blackburn came to the United States in 1994 on a golf scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a letterman and team captain. Following college, he had aspirations of playing professionally, but inconsistencies and injuries led him down a new path, studying the golf swing, teaching theories and coaching philosophies. Those findings transitioned into Blackburn’s "Coaching Codification" which applies a holistic, sport-science approach to teaching and coaching golfers.

He founded Blackburn Golf in 2000, and continues to work with golfers of all levels, focusing on each student’s unique movement patterns to develop an efficient and repeatable technique for their desired ball flight. In conjunction with coaching, Blackburn is a passionate educator, keen to share knowledge while presenting to PGA Sections and International Federations around the world.

Dana Garmany, a Southwest PGA Section Member and Executive Chairman of Troon in Scottsdale, Ariz., is the recipient of the inaugural PGA Golf Executive of the Year Award. The honor bestows special recognition for performing outstanding services in an executive management position, while possessing qualities of leadership, vision, courage, moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game.

Garmany has more than 35 years of industry experience developing and operating golf facilities worldwide. He founded Troon in 1990, and today serves as chairman of a company that leads the industry in golf course and private club management, operating at more than 440 locations worldwide.

He grew up in Alabama and early in his career worked at Woodward CC in Bessemer.

He has been named as one of the most powerful and influential people in golf by Golf Inc., Golf Digest and Golfweek. Under Garmany’s leadership, Troon leveraged its foundation in golf-facility management to extend its vision beyond the golf course with a diverse portfolio that includes 10 distinct brands: Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Birmingham-based Honours Golf, OB Sports, Green Golf Partners, Caddiemaster, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Management and RealFood.

Garmany has received numerous honors, including induction into the Southwest PGA Hall of Fame, Arizona Golf Hall of Fame, University of Alabama Hospitality Hall of Fame and DeKalb County Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. Garmany has also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the HSBC International Golf Forum and the 2019 Southwest PGA Ping Anser Award for advancing and promoting the game of golf throughout Arizona. He serves on the Advisory Board of McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 27 years. His weekly "Mr. Golf" column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com