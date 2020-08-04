Out of a field of 13 boats, two rose to the occasion to win in the Garbo Championship at the Boathouse Oyster Bar on Destin harbor Saturday.

"The Garbo went great," said Boathouse event coordinator and tournament weighmaster Amber Helton.

Eleven of the 13 boats entered fished the tournament and only eight weighed in fish.

Nevertheless, "It was very busy from 6 to 8:30 p.m.," Helton said at the scales.

Capt. Jason Hallmark and crew on the Sea Fix edged out Capt. Robert Hill on the Twilight by less than a pound for the overall aggregate win in the one-day tournament.

The Garbo Championship was a mini-addition to the Summer Slam fishing tournament and was for federally permitted boats only. Boats were able to weigh in their two largest red snapper, two largest grouper and one amberjack for a possible chance to win for the largest of each species and then an aggregate winner for all five fish.

The Sea Fix weighed in a 16.2- and a 13.2-pound red snapper, a 15.2- and 14.4-pound gag grouper and then a 67.2-pound amberjack to finish on top with 126.2-pounds of fish.

Not only did the Sea Fix win the aggregate, but they also won for the largest snapper and amberjack, bringing their payout to $1,316.25.

Twilight brought in a 15.4- and 11.4-pound red snapper, a 35.4- and 22.4-pound gag grouper and a 41-pound amberjack for a total of 125.6 pounds of fish for second in aggregate. However, they did have the largest grouper of the day worth $438.75.

Both the Sea Fix and Twilight also won a round of golf at Emerald Bay Golf Course.