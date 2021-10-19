Hotel Effie's Ovide launches new weekend jazz brunch

Special to Gannett

MIAMAR BEACH — Ovide, the signature restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson at Hotel Effie inside the gates of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, has launched a new jazz brunch available every Saturday and Sunday.

Embracing fresh, forward flavors of the Gulf Coast, the menu showcases Acheson’s creativity and passion for distinctive ingredients and cooking techniques by fusing coastal cuisine with a sophisticated French influence.

The brunch menu offers a collection of new entrees including an Egg White Frittata ($19) served with a combination of slow-roasted tomatoes, kale, goat cheese and gem lettuce salad; Braised Pork Belly ($23) paired with a sunny-side-up egg atop a bed of crispy rice, edamame, scallions and pickled carrots; Short Rib Hash ($21) atop crispy potatoes with two eggs served sunny-side-up with collard greens and a paprika aioli; Stuffed French Toast ($18) topped with peach compote, vanilla bean and whipped crème fraiche; and Tomato Shakshuka ($16) made with stewed tomatoes, poached eggs, and sweet potato served with sourdough bread.

“At Ovide, every sweet and savory dish is fueled by a passion for sustainability and seasonality that gives each bite its incredible flavor,” said Executive Chef Lulu Dangerfield. “With the launch of our exciting new brunch menu, we look forward to spending the weekends hosting guests over a comforting meal of delicious and flavorful food, complemented with live jazz and our southern hospitality.”

Ovide’s beverage menu, curated by mixologist Kellie Thorn, includes specialty cocktails like the Nightswimmer made with aged Jamaican rum, Oloroso sherry, crème de banana and bitters as well as Bloody Marys and four bubbly Mimosa variations, including orange, guava, tangerine and passion fruit juice.

Award-winning, local jazz trio Jones and Company, who have been entertaining for more than 20 years, will be performing live on Saturdays during brunch hours. Known for transcending traditional boundaries of music by weaving musical tapestry through all styles of music, especially jazz and soul.

Ovide will serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made at www.hoteleffie.com/dining/ovide.