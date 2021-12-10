Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Guild Gift Shop hosts holiday sale

Special to the Walton Sun | USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH —The spirit of the holidays has come alive at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast as the hospital’s Guild Gift Shop hosts its annual Holiday Sale.

The event runs 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, Dec. 22, with shoppers receiving 20 percent off most items.

For everyone’s safety, community members will need to wear a mask and social distance while in the hospital and while shopping in the gift shop. All proceeds support healthcare services in the local community.

For more information on the Gift Shop or the Holiday Sale, call 850-278-3032.