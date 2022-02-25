YOLO Board and Bike plans expansion, celebrates 15 years

Special to the Walton Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

SANTA ROSA BEACH — What began in 2007 as a small stand-up paddleboard warehouse/retail location on State Road 393 has grown into a 15,000-square-foot distribution center on U.S. Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Its flagship store, YOLOBoard and Bike in Miramar Beach, opened in 2012, as well as a beachfront store in Gulf Place Center on County Highway 30A.

“We are proud to have been born and raised in South Walton, and can’t wait to introduce two new YOLOlocations this year,” said co-founder and owner Jeff Archer.

YOLO manufactures unique designs that include paddles, beach cruisers, electric bikes, boogie boards and lifestyle essentials such as hats, apparel and YOLOcoffee.

“Our business growth over the last 15 years is due in large part to our Gulf Coast community that has been incredibly supportive from the start," Archer said. "Visitors continue to flock to this world-class destination to enjoy its natural beauty, including the famous white sand beaches, rare coastal dune lakes, as well as the miles and miles of bike trails through the state forest that offer the perfect landscape for enjoying our products. While we are fortunate to sell YOLO Board products throughout the US, as well as internationally, we believe that our own backyard offers the greatest opportunities.”

New store to open

This summer, look for another retail/adventure store in the new Greenway Station on CR 30A next the Point Washington State Forest bike trailhead. Future plans include more rentals and tours along CR 30A in the dune lakes and state forest park trails.

“We’re also excited to announce the opening of our first YOLOCharging Station, a new venture with local restaurant, Chiringo. Hotz Ave Coffee, opening this spring, will be serving up fresh YOLO coffee for YOLOpaddleboard and ebike adventures,” Archer said.

In addition to Hotz Ave Coffee, YOLOcoffee can be enjoyed along CR 30A at Sunrise Coffee, The Grove, Blue Mountain Bakery, and at others soon to follow.

A special organic YOLOcoffee blend is now placed in all 360 Blue vacation homes. The luxury vacation rental company found that treating its clients to YOLOcoffee aligned with itsr exceptionally high level of customer service.

To keep up with the tremendous growth in the demand for experience-based adventures, YOLOhas expanded its rental fleets as group bike rides and guided paddles are becoming more popular each year.

"We look forward to the future and providing locals and visitors alike with memorable You-Only-Live-Once products and experiences,” Archer said.

About YOLO Board and Bike

“YOLO Board didn’t invent standup paddling or its boards… but its savvy, marketing-driven approach has, despite the sport’s West Coast roots, made the Santa Rosa Beach, Florida-based company an industry leader,” said Entrepreneur magazine.

YOLO Board and Bike is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of standup paddleboards, paddles, boogie boards, bikes, electric bikes, lifestyle apparel and YOLO Coffee.

Since 2007, the community-minded brand (aptly named for the lifestyle mantra “You Only Live Once) has been committed to manufacturing a variety of the highest quality products. YOLO Board and Bike has a growing number of distributors nationwide and internationally.

For more information, visit www.YOLOBoard.com or call 850-424-6852.