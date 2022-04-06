The Courtyard at Pescado to host Taste of Rhone wine dinner

Special to the Walton Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

ROSEMARY BEACH — The Courtyard at Pescado will host an exclusive wine dinner with European wine specialist Raffaele Benassi and BreakThru Beverage Group.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome wine and then indulge in four courses, each perfectly paired with wines from Rhone Valley. Tickets are $155.00 plus 7 percent tax and 22 percent gratuity.

The event is 6:30 p.m. April 14 at The Courtyard at 74 Town Hall Road in Rosemary Beach.

Email pescadoinfo@thelcrg.com to book your space.

About Rhone wines

The Rhone Valley is a large, viticultural region that is continually growing in popularity. In fact, it’s the second biggest appellation in France. Only Bordeaux has more vineyards.

The annual production of wine from the Rhone Valley is more than 400 million bottles per year. There are now more than 23 appellations in the Southern Rhone and there are 8 appellations in the Northern Rhone Valley. Close to 95 percent of all wines in the Rhone come from the Southern Rhone.

About Pescado

The Courtyard at Pescado, a garden courtyard and lounge, offers small bites, craft cocktails and an extensive wine list. It is located under Pescado Seafood Grill and Rooftop Bar in Rosemary Beach. An extensive wine list is heavy on both new world and old world high-end wines.

Pescado also boasts craft cocktails with the finest spirits. Pescado and The Courtyard at Pescado are part of Last Call Restaurant Group that also owns Shades Bar and Grill and Shaka Sushi and Noodle Bar.

Visit rooftop30a.com/the-courtyard for more infomation.