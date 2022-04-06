Pure Collective Salon coming to Grand Boulevard

Special to the Walton Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH — From Dalton, Georgia, peach to successful entrepreneurial businesswoman at the beach, Adrianne Brackett is poised to open her second full-service salon, Pure Collective Salon, at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

The spring opening coincides with the 17 years since the U.S. Air Force brought her and her husband, Patrick, to South Walton, and a dozen years since she opened her first salon, Pure & Couture, in Destin.

“We decided to stay and plant roots. We could see ourselves raising our family here,” said Brackett, now mother of two sons, ages 14 and 9, and living in Santa Rosa Beach.

Since becoming a salon owner in her 20s, Brackett has fine-tuned her business acumen and developed a loyal clientele. She built a successful team of stylists, estheticians and associates at Pure & Couture. Team-building and continuing education are core values of her salon and personal brand.

“Our business culture inspires our staff to learn and grow. I want to give them an environment to continue their growth and the best tools to encourage ongoing education,” said Brackett, who also brings in educators to train the staff and elevate their service offerings.

Brackett started her career while still in high school, where she already knew she wanted to be part of an exciting creative community. She went on to train with Redken and Paul Mitchell, and ended up providing educational services for Paul Mitchell on a national level. Additionally, she holds numerous certifications, including for hair cutting, color and extensions master classes.

As Brackett’s business has grown, so has her clientele and geographic reach, with a significant South Walton following.

“For me, Grand Boulevard is a place that I’ve aspired to be. I like the events and the way the center supports its merchants and community,” Brackett said of the South Walton Town Center.

Pure Collective Salon will offer world-class services, including specialized color, cut, hair extensions, facials, eyelash extensions, makeup applications and eventually barbering services, including hot shaves.

Her company currently partners with brands such as L'Oreal Professional, Kerastase and Oribe.

Brackett says her favorite part of the work is when her guests are happy and her team is thriving. “It’s always about making the guest feel amazing, comfortable and cared for,” she said.

The new salon is already working to schedule guest artists for demonstrations and trainings for makeup applications, hair cutting and color.

“I want to learn and make the opportunity for my staff to learn. It’s exciting to learn from amazing artists!s” Brackett said.

Pure Collective Salon opens in April at 600 Grand Boulevard, Suite 102. The company is currently interviewing for guest services team members, hair stylists and barbers, and its associates program is among the most elite.

Go to www.purecollectivesalon.com for more information or to apply.