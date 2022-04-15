Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Miramar Beach just in time for Mother's Day

MIRAMAR BEACH — Kendra Scott has announced the opening of its newest pop-up store in Miramar Beach on April 29 at Grand Boulevard.

The 1,899-square-foot store will display Kendra Scott’s current collections, including Mother’s Day gifts just in time for the holiday.

Another business in the area:Pure Collective Salon coming to Grand Boulevard

New Seaside restaurant:Great Southern Café's Chicken Shack and C-Bar opens in Seaside

Loved by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, Zendaya, and Bella Hadid, Scott’s collections are iconic for their custom-created stone shapes, genuine materials and innovative design details.

The store will also showcase the brand’s unique Kendra Scott Color Bar™, offering shoppers an interactive experience to create customized jewelry in minutes and leave with it in hand.

This will be Kendra Scott’s 11th store in Florida and the first location in the Panhandle. She has opened three locations in Florida since the beginning of 2022.

Since establishing its footprint in Florida, the brand has continued to show its love and support for the local community through partnerships with nonprofits and organizations.

Community commitment

Continuing the brand’s commitment to the local community, the Miramar Beach store will host United Way Emerald Coast from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Food For Thought from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, with 20 percent of sales going back to their causes each day.

These events will be two of the more than 10,000 local giveback events held nationwide at Kendra Scott’s stores every year.

Kendra Scott looks forward to establishing relationships and connecting with the greater Miramar Beach community.