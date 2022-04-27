The Courtyard at Pescado to host Kentucky Derby party with Maker's Mark

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

ROSEMARY BEACH —The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a Kentucky Derby party from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at 74 Town Hall Road.

Guests can watch the race on the big screen while enjoying the Maker's Mark cocktail bar and sampling. Design your own Derby hat while you listen to live music by Nathan Fife.

There will also be a chance to win two Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam VIP Tickets. This event is free to enter. Info and more at rooftop30a.com/happenings/2022/derby

About Pescado

The Courtyard at Pescado, a garden courtyard and lounge, offers small bites, craft cocktails and an extensive wine list. Visit rooftop30a.com/the-courtyard for more information.