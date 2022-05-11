Sundog Books donates books to local teachers in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month

Special to the Walton Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

SANTA ROSA BEACH — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sundog Books is donating a children or young adult book to every Walton County teacher to help stock classroom libraries.

All Walton County teachers with a current teacher identification badge can visit Sundog Books from May 1 to June 30 to select a free children or young adult book of their choice to be used in their classroom libraries.

“As our community’s local independent bookstore, we know first hand how important it is to have new, exciting literature available to students in the classroom,” said Linda White, co-owner of Sundog Books.

“We are so fortunate to have such amazing educators in Walton County and we want to support their efforts by donating books directly to our local teachers to help offset the cost of classroom libraries which, more often than not, comes out the teachers’ pockets.”

According to the National Education Association, public school educators spend an average of $459 on school supplies. Thirty percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more on school supplies.

“We hope our small contribution will make an impact, getting more books in the hands of students,” said Bob White, co-owner of Sundog Books. “It’s a small thank you to our local educators for showing up and giving their all to the next generation of readers.”

“Teachers are our heroes!” said Linda White. “We so excited to give back to those who make such a positive impact in our local community.”

To redeem, Walton County teachers just need to come by Sundog Books in Seaside with a current teacher badge. The teacher can choose any children or young adult book for their classroom libraries. Teachers are limited to one book per school badge and this donation is not redeemable to cash value.

To avoid paying a parking fee, teachers are encouraged to use the complimentary shuttle provided by Seaside that runs from the 283 South Grayton Beach public parking lot to Seaside every 15 minutes

Sundog Books is located at 89 Central Square, Santa Rosa Beach, and open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.