Circle Drive closed Dec. 12, 12-3 p.m., for Christmas Parade

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs will be temporarily closed on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 12- 3 p.m. for the DeFuniak Springs Woman’s Club’s 17th Annual Christmas Parade.

Citizens are advised to plan alternate routes during this time.

“The Christmas Parade is another reason for visitors to join our community in celebrating the holiday season in our historic district,” says City Manager Mell Smigielski. “Once the parade is over, holiday activities continue with Mistletoe Market on Baldwin Avenue along with live caroling and entertainment, free outdoor holiday movies beginning at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater on Circle Drive sponsored by the City of DeFuniak Springs, Santa at the depot directly across the street from the amphitheater, and the spectacular Christmas Reflections Light Show just as the sun sets. This is our most active holiday extravaganza, and we are proud of our partnership with organizations like Main Street DeFuniak Springs, the involvement of the DeFuniak Springs Woman’s Club and the many volunteers whom committed their talents, skills and time to make this month-long celebration possible.”

Free parking available along Baldwin Avenue for all holiday activities. For further information about Christmas Reflections and related holiday events, visit www.defuniaksprings.net or call the DeFuniak Springs Visitors Center at 850-520-8170.