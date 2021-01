CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 16

Walton Sun

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16 with Rupert Wates. With this new year comes new rules, but still great music in the safest environment.. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Sit back in the comfort of your home and listen to some of the finest music in America today. Concerts will be available online at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• Jan 30: Tom Kimmel

• Feb 13: Lucky Mud

• Feb 27: Wyatt Espalin

• March 13: Nikki Talley

ECTC: Florida Girls

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents Florida Girls at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 21-23, 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.vendini.com.

Florida Girls takes place in Crestview circa 1965 and focuses on the upheaval in a middle-class family when two sisters compete in a high-school beauty pageant. Written by celebrated local playwright Nancy Hasty, this comedy is sure to deliver on laughs, heart and lots of local charm.

Pinta Replica

View the "Pinta," a replica of one of Columbus’ famous ships, through Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sandestin’s Baytowne Marina, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway in Miramar Beach.Visit the ship for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $6.50/adults and $5/students (5 - 17). Children 4 and under are free.

Community Bag Program

The CAA is celebrating selection as a Winn Dixie Community Bag Program beneficiary. For the month of January, every time the reusable $2.50 Community Bag is sold at the Winn-Dixie at 65 Poinciana Blvd. in Miramar Beach, Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County will receive a $1 donation. This program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting the environment.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with Flash Flood Duo on the main stage starting at 2 p.m.Jan. 17.

• Jan. 24: TJ & Brad

• Jan. 31: Paradise Bayou

• Feb. 7: Jeff on Sax featuring Mia

• Feb. 14: Joe Fingaz

• Feb. 21: TBD

• Feb. 28: TBD

ECTC storyteller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s The Storyteller Series returns with three new offerings on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through March 2. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/seniors/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.or call 684-0323..The series begins with the world premier staging of Three Places at Yalta, Jan. 12 and Feb. 9, a one-man show written by and starring Bruce Collier. In this power-packed political piece, Collier deftly portrays World War II's "big three" — Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Alan Tuttle stars in Carl Eugene Bolt’s “docudrama” play Give ‘em Hell Harry! on Jan. 26. This faithful and often humorous piece is a portrayal of the life and presidency of President Harry S. Truman.

Katharine Hepburn Feb. 23 and March 2, is a one-woman show written and performed by Shirley Simpson.

Bubbly Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf presents an evening full of free champagne (for 21 and up only) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 21. Sip and Shop through the village streets, and stop in various retail merchants to enjoy a selection of premium champagnes.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Krewe de Yak’s 7th Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival will be held Jan. 23 on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Spring. The Street fair and Car Show will begin at 11 a.m. and GrasFest will once again be the place to be for food, fun, and family-friendly entertainment celebrating the Carnival season. The Grand Parade will roll at 3 p.m. For more information, call 850-419-5977 or emailtkrewedeyak@gmail.com.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 850-496-3466 with any questions.

Food For Thought Dinner

The Annual Food For Thought Dinner, hosted at Seagar’s Prime Steaks and Seafood Restaurant in the Hilton Sandestin, will be Jan. 25. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/resort casual attire. Reserve your table at https://fftfl.z2systems.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=17&. Registration closes on Jan. 19.

Baytowne On Ice

Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice thru Jan. 31. Hours vary daily.

Bible Study

Experience God’s blessings in your life during “Opening the Windows of Blessing,” a 14-week Bible study of minor prophets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 2 at Enclave Condominium Clubhouse, 3655 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin near Capt. Dave's Restaurant. Remote studies can be done by email. To register, text or email with name and email address to Mary Ann Roberts, maryannrbtz@gmail.com or 850-217-8766.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 5 and March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Hope’s Annual Chili Cook-Off,

Hope on the Beach Church will host its annual Chili Cook-Off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, for a night of fun, food, and competition. Admission is free. There is a $10 entry fee for each chili submission to be judged by local celebrities for the opportunity to win cash prizes. Challenge Entertainment will be game hosts and MC for the evening, with door prizes and game prizes given away throughout the night. For more information or to compete in the chili cook-off, call 850-267-0322 or email jacobscheler@hopeonthebeach.com.

Palate & Palette

The Fifth Annual Palate & Palette, a four-course wine dinner and live painting will be held from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at five locations across Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Tickets are $150/person and can be purchased at 850tix.com. All proceeds benefit Shelter House.

Mardi Gras Parade

Laissez les bons temps rouler or Let the Good Times Roll and join Destin Commons for their annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Enjoy live music, free face painting, photo booth, and more. Mardi Gras parade will kick off at 7 p.m. If interested in having your business or organization participate in the parade, email bzannis@turnberry.com.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

The Courtyard at Pescado is now taking reservations for an intimate dinner on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. The special menu is available from 5-9 p.m. and is $130 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Dinner is by reservation only and seating will be very limited. Reservations can be made by emailing events@thelcrg.com. The Courtyard is a very cozy and comfortable space that is sure to set the perfect backdrop for the most romantic night of the year.

Mardi Gras Parade

The streets at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pick up trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.