CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Feb. 20

Show N Shine of The Emerald Coast

Event starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 20 till whenever with cars rolling in around 8:30 a.m. at Hooters in Destin. Event is open to all cars, motorcycles, trucks, Jeep’s, SUV’s, custom vehicles or anything with wheels. Hooters will open patio at 9 a.m. for breakfast to-go, coffee, hot chocolate, drinks and more. This is a family friendly event

Hops for Hounds

The Fourth Annual Hops for Hounds is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Destin Commons. Sample beers from nine breweries at each of the murals while strolling through the Commons with your pup. The $35 ticket includes beer, light bites, a doggy swag bag for first 100 to register, and festivities. Funds raised will help Dog-Harmony launch new 2021 local area shelter enrichment programs. No prong, shock or choke collars.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at HarborWalk Village and a concert with Ryan Alan Duo on the main stage starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

• Feb. 28: Choctaw High School Jazz Band

ECTC storyteller Series

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s The Storyteller Series presents Katharine Hepburn Feb. 23 and March 2, a one-woman show written and performed by Shirley Simpson. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/seniors/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.or call 684-0323.

Boys & Girls Club Annual Dinner

The Boys & Girls Clubs of The Emerald Coast Annual Dinner will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Place on Beal in Fort Walton Beach. The evening will include a sit-down dinner and awards program recognizing key volunteers, community leaders, staff, and Club members who have helped drive the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs here in Northwest Florida. Tickets are $50, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.

Reset and Rejuvenate Health Symposium

An evening to reset and rejuvenate your mind and body for a successful 2021 will be held. from 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at Westwinds, 4700 Westwinds Drive in Miramar Beach. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Cost is. $25/$30 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live Streaming this event online if you prefer to stay home. Just purchase your ticket at event brite and send an email to Colleen@ColleenRiddle.com to get the private, Zoom access code. Snacks available and receive one wine ticket with entry. Additional wine tickets may be purchased for $5.

Three speakers, psychologist Kandi Gardiner, chiropractic physician Sheyda Isazadeh and health and fitness professional Colleen Riddle will lead you through a fun and informative evening.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host their second blood drive of 2021 with the OneBlood Big Red Bus on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music on Main

Main Street DeFuniak Springs presents music with Logan Pilcher from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre. Tickets are $25/adults and $5/kids.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 27 with Wyatt Espalin. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Concerts will be available at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

• March 13: Nikki Talley

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Destin Harbor's newest event is back to showcase one of the South's most beloved dishes.

Enjoy delicious food, great drinks and live music on the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the second annual Shrimp & Grits Festival. Local restaurants compete for the best Shrimp & Grits dish on the harbor. Tickets are available at www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

ECTC Popcorn Falls

ECTC presents the adventuresome comedy Popcorn Falls through Feb. 28. Nathanael Fisher and Jason Hedden portray more than 20 roles in a world of farce, love and desperation.. Performances are Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 14, 21 and 28. This production is staged at ECTCs performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $32/adults, $30/military and $28/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Modern Eldorados from 7-9 p.m. March 3 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 10: Boukou Groove

• March 17: Shenanigans

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

Art Exhibition

Mattie Kelly Art Center Galleries at Northwest Florida State College will present its newest exhibition through March 5. This solo exhibition is composed of the artist's traditional works of highly-staged digital photographic installations about nature and technology. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding major holidays and open 90 minutes prior to most MKAC Mainstage performances. Masks and physical distancing are required. All events are free and open to the public.

Resources for Rescue

Dog-Harmony will host a live Q & A session, “Ask Amanda: Resources for Rescues,” at Dog-Harmony’s headquarters, 237 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach, at 2 p.m. March 7.

Register to join this complimentary educational seminar hosted both in-person at Dog-Harmony where social distancing protocols will be observed and virtually at www.dog-harmony.org/events. Upon registration, a link to attend the seminar will be emailed to virtual participants.

Alpha Course

The Alpha Course, a safe place to explore the big questions of life and ask honest and real questions about God and the Christian faith, starts Monday night, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. at The Local Market in Destin. Each evening will begin with a free meal, a short talk, and discussion time in smaller groups. If interested in attending, contact Ethan Harrison at ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com or register at iacdestin.org/alpha. Funds for childcare are available upon request.

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. March 18 at The Village of Baytowne.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for a movie at 7:15 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.