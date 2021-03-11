CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT March 13

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Camp Helen Virtual Americana Music at the Lodge

American Music at the Lodge is the 2021 series of unique concerts featuring American roots musicians performing in the lodge at Camp Helen State Park from 6:30-8 p.m.March 13: with Nikki Talley. Camp Helen State Park will provide, free of charge, music videos of their performers this season. Concerts will be available at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfCampHelenStatePark. For more information, call 850-233-5059, visit www.friendsofcamphelen.org, like on Facebook, or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com

Young Frankenstein auditions

Travel to Transylvania in Mel Brooks’ musical, Young Frankenstein, June 4-6 and 11-13, Auditions will be held March 15-16 at the Stage Crafters Rehearsal Hall, 40 Robinwood Drive SW, in Fort Walton Beach. Scripts are available at 6 p.m., and auditions start at 6:30 p.m. The show has 10 principal roles (three women and seven men), and the chorus will include around 20 members. Auditionees should be ready to sing and dance, and it is encouraged to attend both nights. If you have questions or would like to pre-audition, contact Don Goodrum at frodo628@hotmail.com

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Shenanigans from 7-9 p.m. March 17 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 24: Forrest Williams Band

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

St. Paddy’s Day

The Bay and North Beach Social together are ready to host the annual North Beach St. Paddy's Day party from 12-9:30 p.m. March 17. Make sure to arrive wearing green. Enjoy music and food at both places.

St. Paddy's Day Delight

Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans.

Irish Whiskey Tasting

Hear ye, hear ye! An Irish Whiskey Tasting is planned for March 17 at The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach from 6-8 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Irish way at a tasting led by Marc Engel from Breakthru Beverage. Tickets are $90 (+tax and gratuity) and include a welcome cocktail, an array of whiskeys for tasting, and Irish inspired appetizers. Ticket holders will also enjoy the St. Patrick's Day soiree and music while there, but will have a private area for the tasting.

St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Celebration

Wear your best green accessory and join Havana Beach Rooftop at The Pearl, 63 Main St. in| Rosemary Beach, from 12 p.m. to close March 17 for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration and menu.

Bubbly Baytowne

Join us for an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during our Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. March 18 at The Village of Baytowne.

Charity Golf Tournament

The 15th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 19 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Call CIC at 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

FOOW Spring Fling

Welcome spring with an afternoon of family fun in the sun from 2-6 p.m. March 21 at FOOW Green, 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Field games, face painting, magic shows and more is sure to make for an unforgettable day. Food and beverage items will be available for purchase.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the movie “Onward” at 7:15 p.m. March 21.

• March 28: Trolls World Tour

• April 4:

The Rainbow Fish

Sharing makes you shiny in this beautiful children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. Children will experience The Rainbow Fish through movement, song, color, and hands on sensory opportunities as they become part of the story with the actors at 9 a.m. March 26-27 and April 2-3 with the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 560 Grand Blvd., upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. March 5 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The Mac & Cheese Festival has announced its third annual celebration benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. March 7 at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants far and wide will bring their best macaroni masterpieces to compete for the best mac and cheese in town. For the first time ever, the event will offer special V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets for $45 that include an all-access pass to the Beer Garden and air-conditioned seating. Adult tickets are $25 and children $15.

Band of Revival

Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville presents an evening of Americana music at the outdoor Amphitheater from 6-8 p.m. March 25. Enjoy music from the Band of Revival and special guest, the NWFSC Jazz Ensemble. A food truck will be available on-site for food and beverage purchases. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Tickets are $10/adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Crawfish Boil

An authentic New Orleans style Crawfish Boil will be held from 5-9 p.m. March 27 at 3rd Planet Brewery, 1400 E. John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Crawfish plates are $10. Enjoy live music with Duchess and games for the kids. Proceeds benefit the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra and youth music programs.

Dance Facets

An annual dance concert hosted by the Northwest Florida State College Department of Dance, Dance Facets presents an evening of dance at 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 3 on the mainstage at Mattie KellyFine and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/youth ages 18 and under. Purchase tickets at 850-729-6000.

The production showcases many styles of dance — ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary — and features choreography from students, faculty, and guest choreographers. This year's concert will also feature a special guest appearance by Pittman Magic, Juggling, and Comedy.

Easter Brunch Buffet

Join Havana Beach Bar & Grill for its annual Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (for ages 4-12). Reservations required at 588-2882.

Easter Brunch at WaterColor LakeHouse

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a special family-friendly brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at 235 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost is $75++ per adult, $30++ per child (12 and under). Limited seating; reservations required at wcisocialevents@stjoe.com.

Easter Brunch To-Go

Pickup from The Gathering Spot at WaterColor Inn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Orders may be placed by emailing wcisocialevents@stjoe.coma minimum of 48 hours in advance. Orders will be available for pickup at The Gathering Spot at WaterColor Inn. Orders will be available within 30 minutes of requested time. Please note that 22% gratuity will be added to all orders.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra will take you on a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. The non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Fiesta

Head south of the border with a themed food and drink specials at the Havana Beach Rooftop from 12 p.m. to close May 5. Open to the public (must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages). This event is weather-permitting.

Cinco de Mayo

Toast to El Cinco de Mayo with half-priced tacos and half-priced house margaritas from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 at FOOW 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Come celebrate all things Mom at FOOW with bottomless bubbles and muffins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. All Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa and a muffin, with a keepsake recipe card as a gift. A la carte pricing on food, with regular menu available for purchase. Reservations are preferred at 850-534-5050.

Havana Beach Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Celebrate Mom with a visit to Havana Beach Bar & Grill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9. Buffet will feature a multitude of dishes that are sure to delight Mom and all of her guests. Open to the public; $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (ages 4-12)). Reservations preferred at 588-2882.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.