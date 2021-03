DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT March 20

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. March 23

Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. March 23

Harbor Capacity Steering Committee, 5:30 p.m. March 24

Silent Disco Party

Dance to your own beat with a silent disco experience in front of the main stage at HarborWalk Village from 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday through April 7. Sanitized headphones provided.

Stage Crafters

Stage Crafters Community Theatre, Inc. will present its first production of its 49th season, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Show dates are March 20-21. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. COVID-19 precautions are in place including socially distanced seats, hand-sanitizer stations and the recommended use of masks. Purchase tickets at www.stagecraftersfwb.com.

Travel to Italy with Art

Escape to the beautiful and diverse country of Italy via Andi Scuto’s art sketch travel diary through March at the Destin Library. Her collection of 15 illustrations is currently displayed on the walls of the library.For more information, call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

Sunset Celebration

As the sun sets, stroll along the harbor in HarborWalk Village every Friday from 5-7 p.m. during spring break, through April 9. Enjoy local artists, live music and family-friendly activities.

Mermaids & Pirates

Ahoy Mateys! Seek hidden treasure and magic mermaids and be enchanted with a live performance by Captain Davy on the main stage at HarborWalk Village from 5-7 p.m. every Saturday March 20-April 10.

ECAR Barbeque Cook-Off

The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors Community & Military Outreach Committee is hosting a Barbecue Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at 3rd Planet Brewing Co., 1400 E John Sims Parkway in Niceville. All proceeds benefit Elder Services of Okaloosa County. Attendees are invited to enter their barbecue or to vote on their favorites for an important cause.

Hollywood Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Hollywood Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Show presents Lights, Camera, MURDER! At 7 p.m. March 20 at AJ’s on the Bayou. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for $55 at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lights-camera-murder-murder-mystery-dinner-theatre-ajs-on-the-bayou-tickets-141743315071?aff=affiliate1.

You are on set with Max Moon’s film company, Insanity Pictures, and he is grossly over budget on his latest film: TOR-nado (The gripping story of scientifically engineered mutant tortoises that get sucked up into a freak hurricane off the coast of Milton, and then wreak havoc across the Midwest) When something goes terribly wrong on set it will be up to Detective Gunn and YOU to figure out, Who done it?

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at The Village of Baytowne Wharf returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model. To register visit

www.playgroundcorvetteclub.com/events

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the movie “Onward” at 7:15 p.m. March 21.

• March 28: Trolls World Tour

• April 4:

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Forrest Williams Band from 7-9 p.m. March 24 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• March 31: Will Thompson Band

• April 7: Nighttrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience

• April 14: Highway to Hell - ACDC & Def Leppard Tribute

• April 21: Barracuda - America's Heart Tribute

• April 28: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

Band of Revival

Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville presents an evening of Americana music at the outdoor Amphitheater from 6-8 p.m. March 25. Enjoy music from the Band of Revival and special guest, the NWFSC Jazz Ensemble. A food truck will be available on-site for food and beverage purchases. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Tickets are $10/adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Listening Lounge

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will put a spring in your step and a song in your heart when singer/songwriter Daniel Pratt takes the stage in The Listening Lounge March 26 at 7:30 p.m. within ECTC’s performance space on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $22/adults; $2o/seniors/military; $18/students. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

The Rainbow Fish

Sharing makes you shiny in this beautiful children’s classic by Marcus Pfister. Children will experience The Rainbow Fish through movement, song, color, and hands on sensory opportunities as they become part of the story with the actors at 9 a.m. March 26-27 and April 2-3 with the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 560 Grand Blvd., upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

GSOC

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County will host a free presentation by Janeen Bjork on “Create A Book, Honor Your Ancestor for Posterity” at 10:30 a.m. March 27 on Zoom. The public is invited. If you are not a registered GSOC member, send an email with your full name and email address to gsocokaloosa@gmail.com and a meeting link will be provided.

Crawfish Boil

An authentic New Orleans style Crawfish Boil will be held from 5-9 p.m. March 27 at 3rd Planet Brewery, 1400 E. John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Crawfish plates are $10. Enjoy live music with Duchess and games for the kids. Proceeds benefit the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra and youth music programs.

Spring Forward Vendor Event

Start spring shopping early at the Spring Forward Vendor Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at American Legion Destin Post 296, 311 Main Street. American Legion members will be available to provide additional information about the organization and their recently upgraded event room. Relay for Life of the Emerald Coast will also be present to share how they are making this year’s relay a success. Vendors from all over the Panhandle will be ready to help you select that perfect new gift. Vendors interested in participating should contact Michelle Castro at shellecfl@gmail.com.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 29 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd, in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Sew Spring Crafts

Celebrate spring and learn a useful skill with the Sew Springs Crafts Beanstack Challenge presented by the Destin Library. From March 29 to May 23, have fun learning basic sewing stitches while creating a new spring-themed craft each week. You can earn badges by completing the challenges or by reading sewing books and logging your reading minutes. Beanstack is available as a free app for your mobile device or through the web at www.cityofdestin.beanstack.org. If you need information, contact Sandee Kelly at 837-8572 or email skelly@cityofdestin.com.

Doggie EGGstravaganza

Dog-Harmony presents the sixth annual, canine-only Easter egg hunt and social, Doggie EGGstravaganza, from 5-7:30 p.m. April 1 at Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach. The fundraising event is open to the public at no charge, but for those pups wanting to participate in the hunt, a donation of $10 is encouraged. Each participant will receive a souvenir bag filled with sponsor swag to collect eggs. People and puppy prizes will be hidden in colorful holiday eggs and scattered throughout the lawn. Designated areas for pets over 25 pounds and under will be available and all dogs must be leashed. Please no prong, choke or shock collars at the event.

Guests will enjoy snacks courtesy of JC's Gourmet, beer and wine, family-friendly games and great prizes. Local musician Rob Romans "Sunsets, Songs, and Stories" will provide the entertainment and tunes. This event is presented as part of the Coastal Culture Series made possible by the Grand Boulevard Arts & Entertainment Program.

Dance Facets

An annual dance concert hosted by the Northwest Florida State College Department of Dance, Dance Facets presents an evening of dance at 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 3 on the mainstage at Mattie KellyFine and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/youth ages 18 and under. Purchase tickets at 850-729-6000.

The production showcases many styles of dance — ballet, jazz, tap, and contemporary — and features choreography from students, faculty, and guest choreographers. This year's concert will also feature a special guest appearance by Pittman Magic, Juggling, and Comedy.

Destin Egg Hunt

The City of Destin will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Drive-Thru on Saturday, April 3, at Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou (east parking lot), from 9-11 a.m. Staff will distribute treats, prizes, and Easter eggs for patrons to collect safely from the comfort of their vehicle.

Easter Explosion

Hop on over to the Village of Baytowne Wharf from 12-3 p.m. April 3 for a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, face-painting, arts and crafts and more. Also, don’t forget to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Grayt Easter Race

The 2021 Grayt Easter Race will take place at Grayton Beach State Park April 3. The event will offer three different courses to choose from: the CLEAN FEET 5K course, the DIRTY FEET 5K course and, brand new, the STINKY FEET 10K course. Start and finish lines will be adjacent to the pavilion at the end of Main Park Road within the park. Staggered start times from 7-9:15 a.m. will be used as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. Up to 30 runners will start each wave. The awards ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and all registered runners will receive a race shirt. The race benefits Communities of Transformation of South Walton.

Lulu’s Easter, New Arcade

Bring the family and hop on over to LuLu’s on April 3 and 4 to check out the grand opening of the video Arcade and see the tropically clad Easter Bunny. He will be on hand for free socially distanced photo ops with the kids both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be visiting with boys and girls and giving them Easter gift bags with candy, crafts and plastic eggs. Four lucky children will find “Golden Eggs” in their gift bags with a $100 Arcade play card.

Beer-ster Egg Hunt

The annual adult Easter egg hunt at Idyll Hounds in Santa Rosa Beach is back April 4 at Idyll Hounds. The brewery hides various canned beers and eggs with prizes around the outdoor space for adults to hunt with “6-pack Easter baskets.” The event is ticketed and includes the found 6-pack of beer and whatever hidden brewery goodies the participants find.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra will take you on a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast will hold a Gospel Brunch featuring D’Vine at 10:30 a.m. April 11

(rescheduled from December) at Hotel Effie Sandestin, 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $95 - $125 (all inclusive) and include performance, brunch and all gratuities. Bloody Mary, Mimosa and cash bars will be available. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/GospelBrunch21.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

MKAF Arts Guild Lunch

With the help of a little magic, the popular Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Arts Guild Lunch titled "Hocus Focus: Spotlight on Arts Education" returns on April 14. Hosted at the new Hotel Effie from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Arts Guild Lunch features master magician and illusionist, Kevin Spencer. Proceeds from all MKAF events benefit the organization and its outreach and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Tickets are $45 per person for MKAF Members and $55 per person for non-members.

Yard Sale

A Community Yard Sale will be held in the parking lot of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, in Destin, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 in conjunction with the second Immanuel Art & Music Fest. Art vendors will also be set up and a variety of musical groups will perform. Bayou Breaux’s Food Truck will be on site for purchase. Free funnel cakes.

Spring Break Camp

The Destin Community Center will offer a “Spring into Fun” Camp 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 through April 23. Camp registration is open to residents of Okaloosa County between the ages of 5 – 12. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Cost is $80/residents and $90/non-residents within Okaloosa County. Counselors and campers will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and will adhere to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) guiding principles. Call 654-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event

Presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast, the non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.