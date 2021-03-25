Sinfonia Gulf Coast's annual fundraiser Crescendo April 30-May 2

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Sinfonia Gulf Coast has announced the full line up for its annual fundraiser Crescendo! A Cultural and Culinary extravaganza, rescheduled for April 30-May 2.

Festivities begin on March 25 at 11 a.m., with a Crescendo! Kick Off Lunch at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits at The Market Shops. Enjoy lunch prepared by award-winning chef/co-owner Jack McGuckin, sip wine, indulge in desserts, shop all of the must-have accessories of the season from The Jewel, door prizes and raffle items, plus much more. Tickets are $100 per person and include lunch, wine and gratuities.

On Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. Crescendo! weekend will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant venues throughout the Emerald Coast, which pair the talents of local and regional “celebrity” chefs with some of the country’s most acclaimed vineyards for an evening of food and wine. Participating wineries and chefs will be announced soon. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295 per person and include all food, wine and gratuities.

This year’s main event is themed, “Moulin {vin} Rouge” and is set for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. This energy-infused event experience will celebrate the cultural and culinary arts by showcasing world-class vintners, expert spirit purveyors, amazing auction items, and a musical performance. Enjoy reserved table seating, hors d'oeuvres, a full, seated lunch, live and silent auctions, and an all-inclusive afternoon of incredible fun.

Tickets to Crescendo! 2021 are $150 per person and include all food, wine, reserved table seating, performance and valet parking. Tables of up to 10 guests may be reserved by calling 850-460-8800. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Proceeds from Crescendo! will benefit Sinfonia and its music education programs, which include: musicians/guest artists in schools, free orchestra concerts, bus transportation for students, Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program, Arts in Medicine initiative with Sacred Heart Hospital and LINK UP concerts for third through fifth graders in partnership with Carnegie Hall.

Are you a “treble” maker? If so, Sinfonia Gulf Coast invites you to join this honorary committee. For a $550 contribution, Treble Makers will receive one ticket to the Crescendo! Kick Off Lunch and Main Event, recognition in the event program, invitation to the 2020 Thank You Party, a reserved seat at the closed-to-the-public student LINK UP performances on March 2 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, plus a special Treble Maker gift.

For more information on how you can join Sinfonia’s team of volunteers, contact Beth Clavier at (850) 460-8800 and bclavier@sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

To purchase tickets for Crescendo! events, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 850-460-8800.