CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT April 10

10th annual Music in Pictures

The 10th Annual Music in Pictures student art exhibition is on display through April at Amavida Coffee and Tea, Rosemary Beach; Coastal Branch Library, Santa Rosa Beach; Freeport Public Library, Freeport; and Ascension/Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Miramar Beach.

ECTC’s Madagascar:

“Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.” will be staged April 10 at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach, and April 24 at 7 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. at Florida Chautauqua Theater in DeFuniak Springs.

NFSO

Led by NFSO conductor search finalist Glen Cortese, the orchestra will take you on a journey of musical twists and turns at 7:30 p.m. April 10 with pieces based on variations featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free,” the ever-popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff featuring New York pianist Philip Edward Fisher, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E minor. Tickets are $25/adults and $16/students of NWFSC. Virtual tickets are also available for live streaming at www.virtualticketcenter.com.

Gospel Brunch

Sinfonia Gulf Coast will hold a Gospel Brunch featuring D’Vine at 10:30 a.m. April 11

(rescheduled from December) at Hotel Effie Sandestin, 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $95 - $125 (all inclusive) and include performance, brunch and all gratuities. Bloody Mary, Mimosa and cash bars will be available. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/GospelBrunch21.

Food For Thought Dinner

Don't miss out on the Annual Food For Thought Full Circle Dinner April 12 at Seagar's Prime Steaks and Seafood in the Hilton Sandestin. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cocktail/Resort Casual Attire. Registration closes March 30. Reserve your table at //ow.ly/jANq50Dylga.

ECPRO

The Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, 34 Miracle Strip Parkway SE. Simona Faroni, who founded G.S. Gelato and Desserts with her husband, Guido Tremolini, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $15 for members and first-time guests, $20 for associates of members, $25 for non-members and $10 for students. If you do not want to eat but want to hear the program, the cost is $10.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Highway to Hell - ACDC & Def Leppard Tribute from 7-9 p.m. April 14 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• April 21: Barracuda - America's Heart Tribute

• April 28: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

• May 5: Sainte Jane

• May 12: Shenanigans

• May 19: Chris Alvarado

• May 26: The Shakedown

MKAF Arts Guild Lunch

With the help of a little magic, the popular Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Arts Guild Lunch titled "Hocus Focus: Spotlight on Arts Education" returns on April 14. Hosted at the new Hotel Effie from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Arts Guild Lunch features master magician and illusionist, Kevin Spencer. Proceeds from all MKAF events benefit the organization and its outreach and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Tickets are $45 per person for MKAF Members and $55 per person for non-members.

Grant Workshop

Impact100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. (I100) will hold its annual Grant Writing Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon April 15. This virtual workshop is free and open to all nonprofit organizations serving Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Advance registration is required by April 14 at impactnwf.org.

ECTC’s Mary Poppins Jr.

“Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr.” will be staged April 16 at 7:30 p.m., April 17 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and April 18 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $12/advance and $15/door; ECTC Teen Program tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Ages 4 and under are free, must sit on an adult's lap.

New Orleans Bottomless Brunch

A New Orleans themed brunch will be hosted by Hammerhead's Bar and Grill in The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18. Two seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. This creole style brunch will be the grand finale of the Sandestin Wine Festival. Tickets are $40 per person and include menu items plus a bottomless Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar. Purchase tickets at www.bigtickets.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. March April 22 and May 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. The non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Jessie Ritter Release

Local singer-songwriter Jessie Ritter will officially release her newest single “The Sand And The Sea” on April 9.The free official single release celebration will be at The Village Door in The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin April 23. Music starts at 5 p.m. To purchase the upcoming single and beachy merchandise, head to www.jessieritter.com.

Destin Charity Wine Auction

Patron packages are now available for the 16th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction April 23-24. This year, there are three tiers of packages to choose from based on your preference with gatherings. For more information, visit https://dcwaf.ejoinme.org/dcwa2021 and purchase tickets at dcwaf.org/tickets.

Tutu Trot

The Tutu Trot is a public 5k Run/Walk on April 24 in Hammock Bay in Freeport, benefitting ARC of Walton County and Caring and Sharing of South Walton. There are pre-registration dates on the website, but on the day of the race, registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. Visit www.tututrot.com for more information on this year's charities and for race details.

Saturday in the Park

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida's 45th Annual Saturday in the Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24. There will be craft and food vendors as well as a Boggy Boys fish fry. A 5k Run begins at 8 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run beginning around 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required for the runs and space is limited. The cost of admission to the Museum on the day of the event is free. Please call 850-678-2615 or visit Heritage-Museum.org to gather more information on the event.

Sinfonia’s Crescendo!

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts its annual fundraiser Crescendo! A Cultural and Culinary extravaganza, April 30-May 2. On April 30 at 6 p.m. Crescendo! weekend will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant venues throughout the Emerald Coast. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295 per person and include all food, wine and gratuities. This year’s main event is themed, “Moulin {vin} Rouge” and is set for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. Tickets to Crescendo! 2021 are $150/person. To purchase tickets, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Hosted at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Miramar Beach, local restaurants and food trucks will be competing for the Best Taco on The Emerald Coast with a first-place prize of $2,500, from 6-9 p.m. April 30, 1-5 p.m. May 1 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2. Sample many types of Tequilas and Margaritas from Blancos, Resposados, Anjieos, and even Mezcals while indulging on some of the area's best tacos. Purchase tickets at bigtickets.com.

Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Fiesta

Head south of the border with a themed food and drink specials at the Havana Beach Rooftop from 12 p.m. to close May 5. Open to the public (must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages). This event is weather-permitting.

Cinco de Mayo

Toast to El Cinco de Mayo with half-priced tacos and half-priced house margaritas from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 at FOOW 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach.

Spring Showcase - A Night to Remember

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents its Spring Showcase - A Night to Remember from 6-8 p.m. May 6 on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 12 to adult will present an evening filled with various solos and duets in a variety of music styles.

Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail & Culinary Celebration

Join in at HarborWalk Village for Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail and Culinary Celebration featuring local cuisine, signature beverages, and live entertainment at 2 p.m. May 8. Area restaurants will showcase matched samplings — a light bite with a complimentary cocktail. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/2204688.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Come celebrate all things Mom at FOOW with bottomless bubbles and muffins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. All Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa and a muffin, with a keepsake recipe card as a gift. A la carte pricing on food, with regular menu available for purchase. Reservations are preferred at 850-534-5050.

Havana Beach Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Celebrate Mom with a visit to Havana Beach Bar & Grill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9. Buffet will feature a multitude of dishes that are sure to delight Mom and all of her guests. Open to the public; $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (ages 4-12)). Reservations preferred at 588-2882.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. May 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. May 16 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Coco,”:a featured film on the big screen.

May 23: Ralph Breaks the Internet

May 30: Incredibles 2

June 6: Maleficent

June 13: Croods A New Age

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays, May 17-Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 18-Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays May 20-Aug. 5.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.