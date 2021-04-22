CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT April 24

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

10th annual Music in Pictures

The 10th Annual Music in Pictures student art exhibition is on display through April at Amavida Coffee and Tea, Rosemary Beach; Coastal Branch Library, Santa Rosa Beach; Freeport Public Library, Freeport; and Ascension/Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Miramar Beach.

ECTC’s Madagascar:

“Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.” will be staged April 24 at 7 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. at Florida Chautauqua Theater in DeFuniak Springs.

Live at The REP

Griffin House, a musician who writes lyrics so vulnerable and authentic that an audience is irrevocably captured by the powerful experience of sharing the journey, performs at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at The REP Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside. Purchase tickets at https://lovetherep.com.

Tutu Trot

The Tutu Trot is a public 5k Run/Walk on April 24 in Hammock Bay in Freeport, benefitting ARC of Walton County and Caring and Sharing of South Walton. There are pre-registration dates on the website, but on the day of the race, registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. Visit www.tututrot.com for more information on this year's charities and for race details.

Saturday in the Park

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida's 45th Annual Saturday in the Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24. There will be craft and food vendors as well as a Boggy Boys fish fry. A 5k Run begins at 8 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run beginning around 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required for the runs and space is limited. The cost of admission to the Museum on the day of the event is free. Please call 850-678-2615 or visit Heritage-Museum.org to gather more information on the event.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd, in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

The Listening Lounge

Tim Jackson performs at 7:30 p.m. April 27 in ECTC’s performance space on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $22/adults; $20/seniors/military and $18.students. Purchase at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Emerald Coast Blues Brothers from 7-9 p.m. April 28 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• May 5: Sainte Jane

• May 12: Shenanigans

• May 19: Chris Alvarado

• May 26: The Shakedown

Concerts in the Village

Duchess brings music to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Stage at 7 p.m. April 29. Admission is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m.

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Sinfonia’s Crescendo!

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts its annual fundraiser Crescendo! A Cultural and Culinary extravaganza, April 30-May 2. On April 30 at 6 p.m. Crescendo! weekend will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant venues throughout the Emerald Coast. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295 per person and include all food, wine and gratuities. This year’s main event is themed, “Moulin {vin} Rouge” and is set for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. Tickets to Crescendo! 2021 are $150/person. To purchase tickets, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Derby Bourbon Tasting

The Courtyard at Pescado will hold a Derby Bourbon Tasting from 4:3-=6:30 p.m. May 1. Watch the Derby while enjoying a Maker's Mark Mint Julep accompanied by Chef Ken's Signature Kentucky Dishes. Dress in your finest Derby hat. Tickets are $85 + tax and gratuity. Book at events@thelcrg.com.

Derby Party on the Waterfront

Dust off your bowties and big hats because the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner and North Beach Social is the place to watch May 1. Relax at the water's edge, as you sip mint juleps and devour hot brown sandwiches. Will and Linda Pleasants will be playing from 12-3 p.m. that day and the race is at 5:50 p.m. sharp. And they're off!

Live at The REP

With their polar-opposite musical backgrounds, Kassie and Benjamin, My One And Only, meld old-school country, singer-songwriter and alternative folk-rock into a sound that can only be described as “Southern-Soul and Curious-Grit.” They take the stage at 7:30 p.m. May 1 at The REP Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside. Tickets are $40 and $32 for REP members. Purchase tickets at https://lovetherep.com.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Hosted at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Miramar Beach, local restaurants and food trucks will be competing for the Best Taco on The Emerald Coast with a first-place prize of $2,500, from 6-9 p.m. April 30, 1-5 p.m. May 1 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2. Sample many types of Tequilas and Margaritas from Blancos, Resposados, Anjieos, and even Mezcals while indulging on some of the area's best tacos. Purchase tickets at bigtickets.com.

A Family Night Out

North Beach Social will welcome friends and families for a community event benefiting 30A Trails from 5-8 p.m. May 2. The event, sponsored by Citadel Roofing and Restoration, will feature live music by Wildlife Specials from 5-8 p.m Bring the whole family to dine, enjoy drinks and play on the beach while giving back to a great cause.

Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Fiesta

Head south of the border with a themed food and drink specials at the Havana Beach Rooftop from 12 p.m. to close May 5. Open to the public (must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages). This event is weather-permitting.

Cinco de Mayo

Toast to El Cinco de Mayo with half-priced tacos and half-priced house margaritas from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 at FOOW 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach.

Tequila Tasting

Pescado has partnered with BreakThru Beverage Group to host a tasting led by Marc Engel from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 6 at The Courtyard at Pescado.. Chef Ken Duenas will be preparing Cinco de Mayo style appetizers and guests will also receive a welcome cocktail in addition to the food and tasting. Tickets are $90 plus tax and gratuity. Email events@thelcrg.com to book your place. Limited spaces available.

Spring Showcase - A Night to Remember

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents its Spring Showcase - A Night to Remember from 6-8 p.m. May 6 on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 12 to adult will present an evening filled with various solos and duets in a variety of music styles.

Music on Main

The Anthony Peebles Trio performs from 7-9 p.m. May 7 at “Music on Main” concert series in DeFuniak Springs. Guests are invited to enjoy a listening room experience at the historic Florida Chautauqua Theatre, 840 Baldwin Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour. Guests can grab a bite to eat before the concert at one of the downtown restaurants or from the food truck setup in front of the theatre. Tickets purchased in advance are $15/adults and $5/children and are available at fcweb.org/musiconmain. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

May 14: West Hine

May 21: Longleaf Drive

May 28: The Wortheys

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. May 7 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail & Culinary Celebration

Join in at HarborWalk Village for Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail and Culinary Celebration featuring local cuisine, signature beverages, and live entertainment at 2 p.m. May 8. Area restaurants will showcase matched samplings — a light bite with a complimentary cocktail. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/2204688.

Mother’s Day Mimosa Brunch

Celebrate all things Mom at FOOW with bottomless bubbles and muffins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. All Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa and a muffin, with a keepsake recipe card as a gift. A la carte pricing on food with regular menu available for purchase. Reservations are preferred at 850-534-5050.

Havana Beach Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Celebrate Mom with a visit to Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main St. in Rosemary Beach, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9. Buffet will feature a multitude of dishes that are sure to delight Mom and all of her guests. Open to the public; $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (ages 4-12)). Reservations preferred at 588-2882.

Grief Class

Beginning at 1 p.m. May 13, Destin United Methodist Church will have grief classses discussing different stages of grief and how they apply to loss. Loss which include life, relationships, health, careers and self worth. For more information and registration, contact Ken Gay at 582 2548 or email kengay.kg@ gmail.com.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. May 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Blessing of the Fleet

Destin’s 64th Annual Blessing of the Fleet will be held May 13 at the docks behind Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer Restaurant on the Destin harbor. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a Captains’ Worship and Prayer Service to be held under a large tent. The public is encouraged to attend. Then local clergy will process to the dock to begin blessing vessels. A community fish fry will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested meal donation.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. May 16 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Coco,”:a featured film on the big screen.

May 23: Ralph Breaks the Internet

May 30: Incredibles 2

June 6: Maleficent

June 13: Croods A New Age

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays, May 17-Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 18-Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays May 20-Aug. 5.

Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off your summer with a free Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-9 p.m. May 29 and 6-9 p.m. May 30. Enjoy music with Forrest Williams Band on Saturday and TBD on Sunday. Kids activities and a patriotic fireworks show also on Sunday evening.

Memorial Day Program

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will hold a free Memorial Day Program at 5 p.m. May 31. The Sandestin Veterans present a program in honor of our veterans.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.