CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT May 8

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet for a stitch-in from 12-3 p.m. May 8 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466.

Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail & Culinary Celebration

Join in at HarborWalk Village for Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail and Culinary Celebration featuring local cuisine, signature beverages, and live entertainment at 2 p.m. May 8. Area restaurants will showcase matched samplings — a light bite with a complimentary cocktail. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/2204688.

Street Art Festival

The new Street Art Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8 and 9 at Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Artists, families, friends and school groups will create works of art using only chalk and their imaginations. Awards will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. Continuous live music and family lawn games will be featured in Grand Park, and a full cash bar will be available.Mother’s Day Mimosa Brunch

Celebrate all things Mom at FOOW with bottomless bubbles and muffins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. All Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa and a muffin, with a keepsake recipe card as a gift. A la carte pricing on food with regular menu available for purchase. Reservations are preferred at 850-534-5050.

Havana Beach Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Celebrate Mom with a visit to Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main St. in Rosemary Beach, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9. Buffet will feature a multitude of dishes that are sure to delight Mom and all of her guests. Open to the public; $75+ per adult, $40++ per child (ages 4-12)). Reservations preferred at 588-2882.

Lionfish Restaurant Week

Emerald Coast Open's Lionfish Restaurant Week is back from 12-10 p.m. May 9-15 in Destin. Local chefs will highlight lionfish with unique dishes to bring awareness to the lionfish invasion in the Gulf of Mexico. Restaurants include Crab Trap Destin, May 9; Marina Cafe, May 10; Dewey Destin's Harborside, May 11; La Paz, May 12; Harbor Docks, May 13; and AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar, May 15.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with the Shenanigans from 7-9 p.m. May 12 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• May 19: Chris Alvarado

• May 26: The Shakedown

• June 2: Cadillac Willy

• June 9: Biscuit Miller and The Mix

• June 16: Will Thompson Band

• June 23: Luke Langford

• June 30: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

• July 7: Boukou Groove

• July 14: Forrest Williams Band

• July 21: Six Piece Suits

• July 28: Rust & Gold

Grief Class

Beginning at 1 p.m. May 13, Destin United Methodist Church will have grief classes discussing different stages of grief and how they apply to loss. Loss which include life, relationships, health, careers and self worth. For more information and registration, contact Ken Gay at 582 2548 or email kengay.kg@ gmail.com.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. May 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Blessing of the Fleet

Destin’s 64th Annual Blessing of the Fleet will be held May 13 at the docks behind Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer Restaurant on the Destin harbor. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a Captains’ Worship and Prayer Service to be held under a large tent. The public is encouraged to attend. Then local clergy will process to the dock to begin blessing vessels. A community fish fry will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested meal donation.

Concerts in the Village

M80s bring music to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Stage at 7 p.m. May 13. Admission is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m.

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Music on Main

West Hine performs from 7-9 p.m. May 14 at “Music on Main” concert series in DeFuniak Springs. Guests are invited to enjoy a listening room experience at the historic Florida Chautauqua Theatre, 840 Baldwin Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour. Guests can grab a bite to eat before the concert at one of the downtown restaurants or from the food truck setup in front of the theatre. Tickets purchased in advance are $15/adults and $5/children and are available at fcweb.org/musiconmain. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

May 21: Longleaf Drive

May 28: The Wortheys

Nothin' Funner Than Summer

Spend a day exploring exhibits before hiking to Camp Longleaf at E.O Wilson Biophilia Center's Nothin' Funner Than Summer from 9 am. to 2 p.m. May 15 in Freeport. Free for members-use; code in email. Adults $8 and children 3-12 $5. Pre-registration required at eowilsoncenter.org or call 835-1824. Food will be available for purchase.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. May 16 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Coco,”:a featured film on the big screen.

May 23: Ralph Breaks the Internet

May 30: Incredibles 2

June 6: Maleficent

June 13: Croods A New Age

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

July 11: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

July 18: Pete's Dragon

July 25: Sing

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays, May 17-Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 18-Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays May 20-Aug. 5.

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Enjoy classic rock music from a local band at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater for Goldilocks & the Dancing Bears May 26. Doors open 6 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10, kids under 12 are free. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

• Highway 98 Country welcomes live country music at Hot Country Night featuring Parmalee June 12 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Duchess performs prior to Parmalee taking the stage. Tickets are $20.

• Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical. This year's show will be Jesus Christ Superstar at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage.

Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off your summer with a free Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-9 p.m. May 29 and 6-9 p.m. May 30. Enjoy music with Forrest Williams Band on Saturday and TBD on Sunday. Kids activities and a patriotic fireworks show also on Sunday evening.

Memorial Day Program

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will hold a free Memorial Day Program at 5 p.m. May 31. The Sandestin Veterans present a program in honor of our veterans.

Food Truck Fest Destin

Orange Beach Breeze brings the Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The fest will feature many food trucks in the Panhandle, vendors exhibiting and selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, personal care products and more. This is a family-friendly event. Entry fee is $5 with 12 and under free. Visit www.foodtruckfestdestin.com for more information.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.