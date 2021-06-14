Big Kahuna’s to participate in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park will be part of The World’s Largest Swim Lesson to bring awareness to Swimming Lessons Save Lives with a unified 24-hour global event on June17.

Participants will check in at Big Kahuna’s at 8:30 a.m. and the event will start at 9 a.m. Thousands of children and adults at aquatic facilitates around the world will unite for this event for the 12th year in a row. The need to provide children with access to formal swimming lessons this summer is important due to a whole year of learn-to-swim programs lost in 2020.

In the U.S., drowning remains the leading cause of unintended, injury related death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14. Research shows participating in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1 to 4.

“Big Kahuna’s Water Park is honored to be part of The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson,” said Boomers CEO Tim Murphy. “Our guests’ safety is our priority; we enjoy hosting this event to raise awareness about the importance of learning how to swim. We want our guests to feel comfortable at our water park; therefore, we look forward to participating in this global phenomenon every year.”

The event will include dry land instruction such as sunscreen protection and calling for help if a person is face down in the water. Other topics are safe entries in different water environments, learning basic locomotion and freestyle stroke, identifying objects underwater, and more. Every participant will receive a certificate after the event saying they are an official WLSL team member.

Big Kahuna’s is a recipient of the prestigious 4-Star Aquatic Safety Award from StarGuard Elite, awarded to parks with outstanding safety standards and performance excellence during lifeguard audits. Big Kahuna’s certified lifeguards will be providing the World’s Largest Swim Lesson. A Big Kahuna’s spokesperson will be onsite during the World’s Largest Swim Lesson and available for interviews.

Boomers Parks is comprised of eight parks: six family entertainment centers and two water parks. Locations currently open to the public are Boomers Irvine, Santa Maria, Livermore, Modesto, SpeedZone LA, Boomers Boca Raton, Sahara Sam’s Water Park in West Berlin, NJ and Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park.

For information on Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park’s current operating hours, attractions,and promotions, visit https://bigkahunas.com/. Parents are invited to learn more about this event by visiting WLSL.org.