Distillery 98 launches summer concert series to benefit The Ohana Institute

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — On Saturdays in July, Distillery 98 will host a Summer Concert Series presented by Step One Automotive Group featuring an array of local and national bands, including Daniel Pratt, Dion Jones and The Neon Tears, and the Raelyn Nelson Band, with proceeds benefiting The Ohana Institute.

The series will kick off on Saturday, July 10, with Daniel Pratt and Logan Pilcher from Atlanta taking the main stage at 6 p.m. The community is invited to the local distillery, 835 Serenoa Road, for live music, cocktails, beer, wine, and local bites from the My Ohana food truck. Pratt’s style of music features catchy melodies and haunting lyrics while his songwriting showcases a strong focus on God, the heart, soul, and journey of life. Pilcher’s style of music is evocative ofthe early works of Tom Petty and Leonard Cohen, with an earthy, layered tone.

Dion Jones and The Neon Tears will perform beginning at 6 p.m. July 17. Guests will delight in cocktails, beer, wine, and food from Taco30A. The six-piece band, based along the Emerald Coast, draws influences from southern rock ’n’ roll, Appalachian Hill country, Muscle Shoals R&B, and New Orleans soul music.

Tickets are on sale for the July 10 and July 17 concerts for $20 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP tickets are also on sale for both events for $30 in advance and $40 at the door. VIP tickets include access to a VIP premium bar, complimentary beer and wine, and premium seating. Distillery 98 will also be creating new craft cocktails dedicated to each of the artists that will be available for purchase during the concerts.

The final concert of the series will be held July 24 featuring the Raelyn Nelson Band from Nashville at 6 p.m.

Founder and lead singer and raised on a steady diet of traditional country and gospel music, a gift from Nelson's grandpa in the form of a guitar during her teenage years was the inspiration she needed to begin writing her own country and folk songs.

General admission ticket holders will enjoy local fare from food truck, Sports to Geaux. General admission tickets are on sale for $30 in advance and $40 at the door. VIP tickets are also on sale for $180 and include complimentary food from Poppy’s Wood Fire Pizza, Dune Laker bottle service, wine and champagne, plus premium seating at a special VIP table. VIP tables are on sale for $1,000 and include complimentary food, bottle service, wine and champagne, valet, photo booth, and premium seating for up to six guests.

A portion of all sales made will benefit the Ohana Institute, a non-profit, private, exploratory and innovative school serving middle and high school students. For more information on each concert, follow Distillery 98 on Facebook and Instagram.