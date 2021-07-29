CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT July 31

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7-9 p.m. July 31 with Scenic Heights.

• Aug. 7: FIinga Faya

• Aug. 14: TBA

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket for the free movie “Inside Out,” a featured film on the big screen, at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Seaside Lyceum Cinema Classics

Grab a blanket and enjoy the free movie "Steel Magnolias" under the stars at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Seaside Lyceum Lawn

• Aug. 8: Ghostbusters .

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Rosemary Beach Summer Concerts

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the night on St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach with music by Fais Do-Do (Cajun & Zydeco) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

• Aug. 9: Totally Awesome 80's!

Champagne Tasting and Dinne

The Courtyard at Pescadoin Rosemary Beach is hosting a Heidsieck Family of Champagne Tasting & Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4. The event is presented by Stephen Squibbs of The Folio Wine Group and Breakthru Beverage. Ticket price is $150 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity, and can be purchased from Events@thelcrg.com. Limited space is available.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Dion Jones & The Neon Tears from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 4 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Aug. 11: Casey Kearney

• Aug. 18: The HooDoo

• Sept. 1: Forrest Williams Band

• Sept. 8: Chris Alvarado

• Sept. 15: Will Thompson Band

• Sept. 22: Cadillac Willy

• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter

Movie Night at Alys Beach

Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy "Secret Life of Pets" under the stars at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Alys Beach Central Park. All outdoor movies are free and open to the public.

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach Aug. 5 with "Tom and Jerry” on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch "Tom & Jerry" at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

• Aug. 13: Monsters Inc

• Aug. 20: Zootopia

• Aug. 27: Tangled

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6 at J. Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and light snacks. Get the chance to meet local artists and view work from artists both regionally and from the Okaloosa/Walton area- including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators.

BIA Annual Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton Counties will hold the 42nd Annual Home Show at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8. This show offers not only new and exciting products, but informational seminars that are offered at no additional cost to attendees. The 2021 Home Show is a selling event.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive on Aug. 9, Sept. 5, Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Moms and Mimosas

AJ's Grayton Beach helps moms kick off a new school year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Drop off kids at school then enjoy Moms and Mimosas Back to School Celebration. Your first mimosa is on the house. Come ready to enjoy some me-time with friends.

Coastal Distancing

Legendary Marine will host a three-event entertainment series on the water beginning Aug. 15. Coastal Distancing – Boat, Movie & Music Tour features entertainment on the water within the Choctawhatchee Bay area including a pre-show special at 6 p.m. featuring music with Cadillac Willy followed by "Pirates of the Caribbean" at 7 p.m. on the 60-foot television screen on Crab Island. Free and open to the public to attend by boat. Events will include a fundraising aspect to support Food for Thought Outreach, Emerald Coast Honor Games, and Emerald Coast Autism Center.

Other events Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. Locations and entertainment details can be found on Legendary Marine Facebook.

Chateau d'Esclans Wine Tasting

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a Chateau d'Esclans Wine Tasting on Aug. 19 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Dress to impress in rose, blush, and cream while enjoying live music by David Seering, wine, appetizers, and more. A full bar available for purchase. This is a private event with limited tickets available. Tickets are $75 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Please email events@thelcrg.com to purchase.

Arts & Drafts

Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5 ounces and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.

Taste of the Season

Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” Sept. 17-Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.