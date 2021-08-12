DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Aug. 14

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• City Council, 6 p.m. Aug. 16

• Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18

• Local Planning Agency 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26

• Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Aug. 28

Movie at Crab Island

The free movie at Crab Island scheduled for Aug. 14 has been postponed.

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7 - 9 p.m. Aug. 14.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with The HooDoos from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.:

• Aug. 25: Big Al & The Heavyweights

• Sept. 1: Forrest Williams Band

• Sept. 8: Chris Alvarado

• Sept. 15: Will Thompson Band

• Sept. 22: Cadillac Willy

• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter

Cissy's Grand Opening

Destin’s newest coffee and sandwich shop, Cissy’s Scenic 98 Café, will host a grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon cutting from the Destin Chamber of Commerce, on Aug. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Chateau d'Esclans Wine Tasting

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a Chateau d'Esclans Wine Tasting on Aug. 19 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Dress to impress in rose, blush, and cream while enjoying live music by David Seering, wine, appetizers, and more. A full bar available for purchase. This is a private event with limited tickets available. Tickets are $75 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Please email events@thelcrg.com to purchase.

Summer Storytime on the Lawn

Cuddlers and Toddlers Storytime is continuing through the summer at 10 a.m. every Thursday and run approximately 20 minutes. Come enjoy Tails & Tales themed stories while waiting for the weekly Summer Reading events to begin at 10:30 a.m. Get more information at cityofdestin.com/655/Summer-Reading. If you have any questions, call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch "Zootopia” at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

• Aug. 27: Tangled

Endless Summer Concerts

Keep the summer going by enjoying live music with The Shakedown at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking fee is $10.

• Aug. 28: Grape Drink

Arsenic & Old Lace

Stage Crafters presents its third production of its 49th season, Arsenic & Old Lace, Aug. 20-22 and 27-29 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.stagecraftersfwb.com or at the door.

Family History Center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 339 Lake Drive in Fort Walton Beach, is now open. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 850-244-3338 to make appointment.

Arts & Drafts

Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5oz. and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.

Labor Day Celebration

Send off summer with live music by Flash Flood at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and Tobacco Road at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at HarborWalk Village. Fireworks and Fire Spinning by Autumn Lyfe at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking fee $10.

Taste of the Season

Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.